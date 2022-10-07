Andrea Iannone who is serving a 4 year ban from the sport doesn’t know when but states that he will be back to race in MotoGP

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO