Andrea Iannone who is serving a 4 year ban from the sport doesn’t know when but states that he will be back to race in MotoGP

racer.com
F1 drivers, bosses angered by ‘unacceptable’ vehicle on track
Multiple drivers and team bosses criticized the “unacceptable” situation that resulted in a recovery crane being on track in wet conditions prior to a red flag in the Japanese Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly was catching the back of the field under Safety Car and passed the crane at...
BBC
Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen seals second world title amid confusion after Suzuka win
Max Verstappen clinched a second title in extraordinary circumstances after dominating a Japanese Grand Prix truncated by heavy rain. Verstappen headed Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who crossed the line second, was penalised for cutting the track and gaining an advantage on the last lap.
BBC
Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen's class the only certainty on 'confusing & weird' day for F1
It was, Max Verstappen acknowledged, a "weird, confusing and quite funny" way of winning a world championship. The Red Bull driver had won the Japanese Grand Prix - but he and pretty much everyone else in Formula 1 thought he had not quite done enough to seal a second world title just yet. Only for it to be decided a few minutes later that he had.
F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a...
Jalopnik
Sebastian Vettel's Japanese GP Helmet Pays Tribute to Arai
This weekend, the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is visiting Suzuka Circuit for the first Japanese Grand Prix since 2019. Friday’s practice sessions were running in wet conditions, so only time and the weather radar will prove if today’s track mileage will be useful on Sunday. Though, one interesting development did come out of practice. We got a good look at the special helmet that Sebastian Vettel will be wearing for his final F1 race at Suzuka.
BBC
