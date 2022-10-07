ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FanBuzz

Clint Bowyer Once Spent a Drunken Night Locked in Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Basement

If you're a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, you know that most of his craziest and funniest stories tend to involve a decent amount of alcohol consumption. A lot of the times, Dale was the punchline of his own drunken shenanigans, like the time he cracked his head open at a pool party with Jimmie Johnson. But, every now and then, Dale liked to get a little buzzed and play a prank on one of his fellow NASCAR drivers. Just ask Clint Bowyer. He once spent an entire night locked in Junior's basement.
Sportscasting

Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report

Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports

Kyle Busch move to RCR has driver in Indy 500 conversation

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch's impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride. Childress said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that fans have been visiting...
Sportscasting

NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues

NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports

Roval Cup cutoff race results, driver points

Roval points, results: Christopher Bell catapulted into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by taking the checkered flag Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Briscoe captured the last of eight championship-eligible spots in the next three races. Defending series champion Kyle Larson was eliminated from the...
thecomeback.com

NASCAR safety meeting likened to ‘Seinfeld’ episode

NASCAR hosted a safety meeting Saturday with drivers to discuss the much-maligned Next Gen car, and competitors had plenty of grievances. So many, in fact, that a couple of drivers likened the 75-minute meeting to “Festivus,” the faux celebration in “Seinfeld” where characters expressed their grievances.
CBS Sports

Financial dispute between NASCAR, race teams over revenue split spills into public eye

NASCAR race teams took to the media on Friday to voice their concerns about a financial dispute with the league over the sport's next media rights deal, indicating that the two sides are far apart in negotiations on changes to NASCAR's economic model. The dispute concerns the amount of money that race teams will receive when the sport's next media rights deal begins in 2025.
NBC Sports

NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Tyler Reddick owns the company’s best finish, a second-place effort in 2021. The first RCR driver to lead laps on the 2.280-mile layout was Daniel Hemric in 2019 (two laps).
FOX Sports

Kyle Larson added to candidate pool for Indianapolis 500

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and said Saturday he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed. Larson told The Associated Press he's spoken to both team owner...
FanSided

IndyCar driver set for NASCAR Cup Series debut

IndyCar driver Conor Daly is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday afternoon’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. This Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is set to see the return of TMT (The Money Team) Racing, the team owned by legendary former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.
102.5 The Bone

NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results

The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Chase Elliott, who has won two of the four races ever staged on the circuit, enters atop the playoff point standings just two points ahead of the inaugural race winner Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez comes into the weekend with the final playoff spot, 12 points ahead of Chase Briscoe.
