Read full article on original website
Related
Clint Bowyer Once Spent a Drunken Night Locked in Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Basement
If you're a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, you know that most of his craziest and funniest stories tend to involve a decent amount of alcohol consumption. A lot of the times, Dale was the punchline of his own drunken shenanigans, like the time he cracked his head open at a pool party with Jimmie Johnson. But, every now and then, Dale liked to get a little buzzed and play a prank on one of his fellow NASCAR drivers. Just ask Clint Bowyer. He once spent an entire night locked in Junior's basement.
Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases
Rick Hendrick was a bit late and maybe a little forgetful in acknowledging recent work by Petty GMS that benefitted the Hendrick Motorsports empire. The post Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report
Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott Wins at Talladega, Denny Hamlin Calls Out NASCAR: Sunday Money from Marty Smith
Not to oversimplify things too much, but if there’s been a theme to the 2022 NASCAR season, it’s to expect the unexpected. About the only thing predictable this year has been Chase Elliott‘s ability to finish near the top. Elliott drove his car to victory lane for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
NASCAR at Charlotte results: Christopher Bell wins his way into Round of 8 at Bank of America Roval 400
Christopher Bell's NASCAR Cup Series playoff chances seemed dead and buried entering Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver sat toward the foot of the playoff standings. He needed a win to advance to the Round of 8. He got just that. It wasn't easy....
FOX Sports
Kyle Busch move to RCR has driver in Indy 500 conversation
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch's impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride. Childress said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that fans have been visiting...
NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues
NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for 2022 Charlotte ROVAL race
The Cup Series playoffs heads to the Queen City for the Bank of America Roval 400. The last race that took place at "America's Home for Racing" was an absolute barnburner. Denny Hamlin outlasted Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in double overtime at the Coca-Cola 600, capturing his second checkered flag of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Roval Cup cutoff race results, driver points
Roval points, results: Christopher Bell catapulted into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by taking the checkered flag Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Briscoe captured the last of eight championship-eligible spots in the next three races. Defending series champion Kyle Larson was eliminated from the...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR safety meeting likened to ‘Seinfeld’ episode
NASCAR hosted a safety meeting Saturday with drivers to discuss the much-maligned Next Gen car, and competitors had plenty of grievances. So many, in fact, that a couple of drivers likened the 75-minute meeting to “Festivus,” the faux celebration in “Seinfeld” where characters expressed their grievances.
CBS Sports
Financial dispute between NASCAR, race teams over revenue split spills into public eye
NASCAR race teams took to the media on Friday to voice their concerns about a financial dispute with the league over the sport's next media rights deal, indicating that the two sides are far apart in negotiations on changes to NASCAR's economic model. The dispute concerns the amount of money that race teams will receive when the sport's next media rights deal begins in 2025.
NBC Sports
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal
NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Charlotte Roval starting lineup: Joey Logano wins first road course pole since 2011
Joey Logano won the pole for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, posting a lap of 80.755 (103.424 mph) in the final round of qualifying to win his third pole of the 2022 season. Logano's pole is the 25th of his Cup career and his first on a road course since Sonoma Raceway in 2011.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Tyler Reddick owns the company’s best finish, a second-place effort in 2021. The first RCR driver to lead laps on the 2.280-mile layout was Daniel Hemric in 2019 (two laps).
FOX Sports
Kyle Larson added to candidate pool for Indianapolis 500
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and said Saturday he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed. Larson told The Associated Press he's spoken to both team owner...
IndyCar driver set for NASCAR Cup Series debut
IndyCar driver Conor Daly is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday afternoon’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. This Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is set to see the return of TMT (The Money Team) Racing, the team owned by legendary former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.
NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results
The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Chase Elliott, who has won two of the four races ever staged on the circuit, enters atop the playoff point standings just two points ahead of the inaugural race winner Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez comes into the weekend with the final playoff spot, 12 points ahead of Chase Briscoe.
Comments / 1