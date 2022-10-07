If you're a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, you know that most of his craziest and funniest stories tend to involve a decent amount of alcohol consumption. A lot of the times, Dale was the punchline of his own drunken shenanigans, like the time he cracked his head open at a pool party with Jimmie Johnson. But, every now and then, Dale liked to get a little buzzed and play a prank on one of his fellow NASCAR drivers. Just ask Clint Bowyer. He once spent an entire night locked in Junior's basement.

