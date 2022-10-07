ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up

By Maroosha Muzaffar,John Bowden,Johanna Chisholm,Graeme Massie and Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEhM8_0iPYO1Eq00

Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.

West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.

Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala Harris for slipping-up while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone last week. She said the US had “an alliance” with North Korea and its dictator Kim Jung-un.

Mr Trump shared the video on his social media platform, where he has not commented on a report that he may well be hiding more top-secret documents, as Department of Justice officials reportedly believe.

Burns Gene
2d ago

BUT SEE trump WANTS KAMALA. TO BE SEEN AN NOT HEARD .. WHILE HE WANTS WALKER TO WALK BEHIND HIM NOT BESIDE HIM ... trump. ..... ALWAYS THE RACIST. ....

William Christopher
2d ago

just last week, harmonica harris stated how the united states and NORTH korea had such a GREAT long standing relationship!!! it was all over the news🤣🤣🤣🤣

Crawfish Gumbo
2d ago

I'm sure trump calls Kanye that and much more worse, Kanye is a foolish, immature manchild like his 'boy'.

