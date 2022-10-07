Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up

Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.

West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.

Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala Harris for slipping-up while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone last week. She said the US had “an alliance” with North Korea and its dictator Kim Jung-un.

Mr Trump shared the video on his social media platform, where he has not commented on a report that he may well be hiding more top-secret documents, as Department of Justice officials reportedly believe.