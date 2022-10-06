Ravens vs. Bengals: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Sunday Night Football include Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's rushing prop bets

The Raiders and Chiefs were both involved in a pair of high-profile, electrifying AFC West matchups last year. Those games never came against one another. Kansas City had Las Vegas' number a season ago, winning the two games by a combined score of 89-23. The Chiefs were one of only two teams in the NFL to beat the same team twice by at least 27 points in each game (Colts over Texans).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO