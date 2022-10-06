Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
No matter how good or bad the start to your fantasy season has been, this stage of the campaign is vital. If your team has underwhelmed so far, you'll need to make up ground with smart waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions. That's why we stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for the upcoming week. Our Week 6 fantasy RB PPR rankings will help guide you to success at this all-important segment of the fantasy season.
NFL・
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Hayden Hurst playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Bengals-Ravens Sunday Night Football
Let's be honest -- Hayden Hurst wouldn't normally inspire his own injury updates piece. However, given the state of the TE position in fantasy football this season (and injuries to Kyle Pitts and Dawson Knox), Hurst might have been slotted in quite a few lineups in 12-team leagues. As such, his "questionable" designation ahead of the Bengals' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Ravens is a cause for concern and could have a legitimate impact on Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Kyler Murray spiked the ball on third down ahead of missed FG kick in Cardinals' loss to Eagles
When Kyler Murray carved through the Eagles' defense on a second-and-10 play with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game, it looked as if the Cardinals quarterback had run a first down. With his team trailing by three points and out of timeouts, Murray got the offense up to...
Tucker’s leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals
Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 on Sunday night and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ng-sportingnews.com
Zac Taylor explains Bengals' puzzling goal-line play calls vs. Ravens: 'Obviously didn't work'
The Bengals dug deep into their bag of tricks on a crucial goal-line possession in the third quarter against the Ravens on Sunday night. Maybe they should have stuck with something on the first page of the play sheet. Cincinnati had marched all the way down to the Baltimore 2...
ng-sportingnews.com
Baker Mayfield injury update: Panthers quarterback battling ankle ailment amid on-field struggles
Baker Mayfield is known for playing through injuries. It's thought that a shoulder injury hindered his ability to play to the best of his ability last year with the Browns. As the quarterback's struggles in 2022 continued with his new team, the Panthers, on Sunday, he appeared to suffer another injury in a 37-15 loss to the 49ers. He twisted his left ankle early in the game and was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot after the game.
NFL・
ng-sportingnews.com
Richard Sherman rips Russell Wilson, Broncos over familiar goal-line fail: 'Run the dang ball'
Russell Wilson and the Broncos capitulated in the most epic of ways Thursday night, somehow turning a three-point lead with a little over two minutes left in regulation into a 12-9 overtime defeat. Wilson's performance (or lack thereof) drew plenty of chagrin across the internet. But one onlooker was particularly...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 6 underdogs with the best odds to win
We look for upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. And last week, the upsets were coming out of the ACC. Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins on Monday, then went to No. 24 Pitt as 21.5-point underdogs on Saturday and pulled off the stunner absolutely no one saw coming. Tech took home a 26-21 win.
RELATED PEOPLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game
The Raiders and Chiefs were both involved in a pair of high-profile, electrifying AFC West matchups last year. Those games never came against one another. Kansas City had Las Vegas' number a season ago, winning the two games by a combined score of 89-23. The Chiefs were one of only two teams in the NFL to beat the same team twice by at least 27 points in each game (Colts over Texans).
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bengals-Ravens Showdown tournaments
We have an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 5 between the Bengals and Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. This AFC North battle has playmakers on both teams who can set up your DraftKings Showdown lineup for success.
ng-sportingnews.com
Frustrated Broncos fans flocked to exits before end of OT in 'Thursday Night Football' loss to Colts
Broncos Country... let's ride home early to beat the traffic. This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" was an absolute slog, as both the Broncos and Colts struggled to put points on the board. The AFC West vs. South battle had everything except touchdowns — four interceptions, six fumbles, seven field goals and 12 punts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 6 on ESPN
One of the most improbable "College GameDay" episodes since the show's inception will take place on Saturday, when it heads to Lawrence, Kan., to preview No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso will preview the Big 12 meeting, which...
ng-sportingnews.com
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart gets carried off on stretcher after collapsing on sideline
Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Garett Bolles injury update: Broncos LT carted off field after suffering gruesome lower-leg injury
The Broncos' offensive line and running game got much weaker Thursday night. Deep in the fourth quarter of Denver's clash with Indianapolis, Bolles suffered what appeared to be a gruesome lower-leg injury. Bolles went down after Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming fell on the leg. He crumbled to the ground in...
ng-sportingnews.com
Quinn Ewers, by the numbers: Texas QB lights up Oklahoma in Red River blowout
Quinn Ewers returned from injury to start in his first Red River Showdown. The mullet was more than up to the challenge. Texas' star quarterback shredded the Sooners in a 49-0 blowout as the Longhorns won the matchup for the first time since 2018. Ewers arrived at Texas with plenty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for meeting of undefeated Big 12 teams
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
ng-sportingnews.com
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
ng-sportingnews.com
Revisiting Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel's Heisman moment against No. 1 Alabama in 2012
"Johnny Football" became a legend on Nov. 10, 2012. That's when Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel led a stunning 29-24 upset against No. 1 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Manziel went from intriguing redshirt freshman to Heisman Trophy front-runner, and he quickly morphed into college football's most-polarizing celebrity. All that happened...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas? Explaining neutral site for 2022 college football game
The Mormons and the Catholics will meet in Sin City. No. 16 BYU will face Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, completing a series of matchups between the two independent college football programs. Allegiant Stadium is not exactly middle ground for the two programs. It is...
Comments / 0