ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

By Jacob Camenker
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

No matter how good or bad the start to your fantasy season has been, this stage of the campaign is vital. If your team has underwhelmed so far, you'll need to make up ground with smart waiver wire pickups and start 'em, sit 'em decisions. That's why we stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for the upcoming week. Our Week 6 fantasy RB PPR rankings will help guide you to success at this all-important segment of the fantasy season.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Hayden Hurst playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Bengals-Ravens Sunday Night Football

Let's be honest -- Hayden Hurst wouldn't normally inspire his own injury updates piece. However, given the state of the TE position in fantasy football this season (and injuries to Kyle Pitts and Dawson Knox), Hurst might have been slotted in quite a few lineups in 12-team leagues. As such, his "questionable" designation ahead of the Bengals' Sunday Night Football matchup against the Ravens is a cause for concern and could have a legitimate impact on Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Denver, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Colorado State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
ng-sportingnews.com

Baker Mayfield injury update: Panthers quarterback battling ankle ailment amid on-field struggles

Baker Mayfield is known for playing through injuries. It's thought that a shoulder injury hindered his ability to play to the best of his ability last year with the Browns. As the quarterback's struggles in 2022 continued with his new team, the Panthers, on Sunday, he appeared to suffer another injury in a 37-15 loss to the 49ers. He twisted his left ankle early in the game and was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot after the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Deon Jackson
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game

The Raiders and Chiefs were both involved in a pair of high-profile, electrifying AFC West matchups last year. Those games never came against one another. Kansas City had Las Vegas' number a season ago, winning the two games by a combined score of 89-23. The Chiefs were one of only two teams in the NFL to beat the same team twice by at least 27 points in each game (Colts over Texans).
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bengals-Ravens Showdown tournaments

We have an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 5 between the Bengals and Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. This AFC North battle has playmakers on both teams who can set up your DraftKings Showdown lineup for success.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyheim Hines#Indy#American Football
ng-sportingnews.com

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart gets carried off on stretcher after collapsing on sideline

Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for meeting of undefeated Big 12 teams

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
LAWRENCE, KS
ng-sportingnews.com

Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win

Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy