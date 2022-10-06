APAture is Kearny Street Workshop’s annual multidisciplinary arts festival for emerging Asian Pacific American artists in the Bay Area. This year’s theme is “Autonomy”: as we continue to face the challenges of an ongoing pandemic and the cruel realities of socioeconomic disparity, how do our communities find autonomy in our art, in our practices, in our lived experiences. Come celebrate your autonomy at APAture Thrive, our Music, Performing Arts, and Comics, Zines, and Illustrations showcase at Kapwa Gardens (967 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103) on October 15 from 2PM-6PM! There will be live music and performances and an artist alley of local emerging Asian Pacific American artists!

