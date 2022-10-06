ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to ‘Fix the Homeless Issue’ in Lompoc

Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Talks: The Story Behind the Last Woman in California to be Executed

Deborah Holt Larkin has written a gripping True Crime novel about the murder and abduction of a Santa Barbara woman who was killed while she was seven months pregnant. For Larkin, however, this book is about more than just a murder mystery; it's personal. Her father, Bob Holt, was the reporter on the beat who covered the story for the Ventura County Star Free Press.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara to Spend More Than $400,000 on Homeless Services, Seven Beds

The City of Santa Barbara on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $400,000 on services addressing homelessness. The City Council voted unanimously to give People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) $202,100 to fund up to seven beds for homeless people. The city also agreed to give $200,000 to the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, SB ACT.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Highway 101 Corridor Project Funding Gets Assist From $75 Million Federal Infrastructure Loan

A $75 million federal loan will help cash-flow needs for the massive Highway 101 corridor project, adding a third lane from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria. Construction is underway on the highway section between Carpinteria and Summerland, with the Montecito-to-Santa Barbara segment up next. The project is managed by Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Elementary Education#Sex Education Curriculum#Goleta Union School Board#Mesa#K 6
Noozhawk

Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter Presents the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, growth, civic leadership and compassion of our community. Chartible giving and philanthropy are part of our identity, which is why Noozhawk is proud to support the nonprofit community through sponsoring local community...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Elections
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain

Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
OJAI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy