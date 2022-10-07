Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls.
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
Coming Soon: Sioux City cat café makes progress
The long-awaited cat café has officially launched its website and social media pages and soon, Siouxlanders will be able to book appointments for some coffee and some cat time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stray of the Day 10/7/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own. The shelter says he’s a super sweet little […]
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
KCRG.com
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for killing stepson
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Merrill, Iowa received his prison sentence Friday after being convicted of killing his stepson. Back in September, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of first-degree murder willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of domestic abuse assault. And on Oct. 7, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Sioux City pursuit ends after driver allegedly tried driving over bridge closed for construction
A man allegedly led local law enforcement in a pursuit in Sioux City early Friday morning, ending after the man tried to drive over a bridge that is currently closed for construction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
kwit.org
Community Search Organized for Local Missing Indigenous Woman
A search has been organized to help locate a missing member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer was last seen late last week at the McDonald’s on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City. Her family notified police on Saturday night, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy McClure,...
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa man gets 20 years for meth operation
In February 2022 Armando Silva Reyes, 55, of Spencer, Iowa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.
Sioux City Journal
ALDI to open second Sioux City store Oct. 28, Ross Dress for Less moving in same complex
SIOUX CITY -- ALDI's second Sioux City location is set to open later this month. Matt Lilla, ALDI's Faribault Division vice president, said in a statement that the new store, in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons shopping district, is slated to open Oct. 28. Further details on the store should be released "in the coming weeks," Lilla said in the statement.
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0