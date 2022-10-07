ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IA

KELOLAND TV

1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/7/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own. The shelter says he’s a super sweet little […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
ORANGE CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
GEORGE, IA
wnax.com

Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer

A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for killing stepson

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Merrill, Iowa received his prison sentence Friday after being convicted of killing his stepson. Back in September, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of first-degree murder willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of domestic abuse assault. And on Oct. 7, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
MERRILL, IA
kiwaradio.com

South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kwit.org

Community Search Organized for Local Missing Indigenous Woman

A search has been organized to help locate a missing member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer was last seen late last week at the McDonald’s on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City. Her family notified police on Saturday night, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy McClure,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision

An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
Community Policy