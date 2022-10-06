Read full article on original website
thetrek.co
CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert
We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
thetrek.co
With Nine Beers at the Snowy Mountains
Day 88: 11.5 miles. A forest near Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River to Horseshoe Lake/Mammuth Lakes. I hiked out around six as usual and had a breakfast watching the Devil’s postpile. I turned from the PCT towards Horseshoe Lake and met Frank & Kelly on the way coming from Mammuth. I was running out of food and ate only two tortilla breads and an oatmeal.
thetrek.co
The Lovely Town of Oroville, WA (PNT Pt. 14)
I woke up, baking in the infernal heat of my tent. Even after setting up camp at the end of my long day into Oroville, I stayed up watching Tik Toks. Its hard to explain the perpetual loneliness, the simple need for some kind of distraction. My brain was fried from a lack of sleep and locals were out for their morning walks along the trail down to the river. I inspected my site after crawling out of my tent and determined it had been hidden enough for my purposes.
thetrek.co
Stanimals Part 1
After a big day on trail and a Nero planned, we slept in…until 6:30. Funny how your sleep cycle changes on trail, it’s very much in sync with the sun. The temperature didn’t drop as drastically as the previous few nights so it was easier to get out of our bags.
thetrek.co
The 2022 AT Thru-Hiker Survey is Here!
If you, or someone you know, attempted an Appalachian Trail thru-hike this year, you’ve come to the right place!. Each year, we poll the current class of AT hikers to learn the ins and outs of their on-trail experiences. We strive to better understand what worked, what didn’t, and why, to better educate future hikers in hopes of enabling as many people as possible to fulfill their thru-hiking dreams.
thetrek.co
Northern Washington: The End is Nigh.
The day we get into Steven’s Pass I am exhausted and my feet hurt. It’s hot. The last hot day I’ll see on trail. The final climb drains me so much that I throw my pack down as I cross the saddle, sit down in the shade and cry.
thetrek.co
Hart’s Pass – Stehekin
First thing I do is get my food situated and then go to the Ranger Cabin. I wanted to know if there was a hiker box because I had so much extra food. She seemed real confused and then told me this was the first night up here and never been around PCT hikers before. That through me for a loop and I explained about thru hikers, hiker boxes and Hart’s Pass being a huge spot on the trail. We talked for quite awhile and then I put all this extra food into the bear box.
