Read full article on original website
Related
thetrek.co
ECT Day 141 – The Wisdom Of Crunchberry
The weather was beautiful, the hiking smooth, and the scenery charming. Goodness, I wish that today were this simple. However, that was not the story of the day. Nope, in conjunction with the excellent walking, SpiceRack and I learned just how excruciatingly precise we need to be with our communication when we split ways, no matter how briefly. Not once, but twice we lost one another, and although we found each other again, that sickening question mark that settled in my gut when things didn’t go according to plan was a pretty nasty feeling. Filled with relief, we were able to use pb&j’s to put the first instance behind us, but that only made the second more destabilizing. One might think that it only takes one miscommunication to learn of the need to over-communicate, which was exactly what we thought too before it all went wrong again. Spoken language is a powerful, yet imprecise tool. After reuniting the second time, I hoped that I could take that to heart.
thetrek.co
Hart’s Pass – Stehekin
First thing I do is get my food situated and then go to the Ranger Cabin. I wanted to know if there was a hiker box because I had so much extra food. She seemed real confused and then told me this was the first night up here and never been around PCT hikers before. That through me for a loop and I explained about thru hikers, hiker boxes and Hart’s Pass being a huge spot on the trail. We talked for quite awhile and then I put all this extra food into the bear box.
thetrek.co
Northern Washington: The End is Nigh.
The day we get into Steven’s Pass I am exhausted and my feet hurt. It’s hot. The last hot day I’ll see on trail. The final climb drains me so much that I throw my pack down as I cross the saddle, sit down in the shade and cry.
thetrek.co
The 2022 AT Thru-Hiker Survey is Here!
If you, or someone you know, attempted an Appalachian Trail thru-hike this year, you’ve come to the right place!. Each year, we poll the current class of AT hikers to learn the ins and outs of their on-trail experiences. We strive to better understand what worked, what didn’t, and why, to better educate future hikers in hopes of enabling as many people as possible to fulfill their thru-hiking dreams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thetrek.co
CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert
We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
Comments / 0