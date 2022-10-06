Rocktober continues in Los Angeles with no shortage of incredible concerts. From five nights with My Chemical Romance at the KIA Forum to two nights with the magical Florence + The Machine at the Hollywood Bowl; and small gigs featuring Jensen McRae at the Troubadour or Luni Li at The Echo, you have so much to choose from when it comes to concerts in Los Angeles this week. Check out below our selections for the best concerts in Los Angeles for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO