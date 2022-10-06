Read full article on original website
Related
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
BBC
HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
Vice
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
JOBS・
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: China locking people in cells for COVID; pregnant women, kids, elderly reportedly included
A video shared on Twitter on Thursday showed a worker in a hazmat suit checking on people locked inside COVID isolation cells in China. Various reports have indicated pregnant women, children and the elderly are among those who have been stuck in isolation. “Life inside the China covid isolation camps,”...
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
TODAY.com
Doctors speak out as children’s hospitals fill up due to early surge of respiratory illnesses
Children’s hospitals in major U.S. cities around the country are reaching capacity due to an unprecedented spike in respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 is not the main culprit. Common respiratory viruses that typically cause mild, cold-like symptoms in children — such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), rhinovirus and enterovirus — are hitting harder and earlier than expected, multiple experts told TODAY, prompting concern ahead of the winter season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rising cases of variants BQ.1 and XBB could make COVID drugs all but useless, study finds
As colder weather sets in, public health experts are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 variants that could spell doom and gloom this winter, just like omicron did last year. Yet these nascent variants that are rapidly spreading abroad have an evil twist that omicron lacked: an ability to evade the drugs that humans have developed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic
Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
dallasexpress.com
Can Retinal Exams Predict Heart Attacks?
Researchers have found that a quick retinal scan, named QUARTZ, can predict a future heart attack, myocardial infarction, and stroke. When combined with a patient’s medical history such as age and smoking history, QUARTZ performs as well or better than the Framingham Risk Score, the former indicator of heart disease risk.
Ars Technica
Fall COVID surge begins in Europe—and US outlook already looks rough
The dreaded winter COVID wave may already be upon us—and based on early signs, we may be in for a rough time. As people head indoors amid cooling weather, several European countries are seeing upticks in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Though the situation in the US remains quiet for now, trends in the US tend to echo those in Europe.
Freethink
A newly discovered class of RNA can fight off multiple viruses, including flu and SARS-CoV-2
In the basic textbook version of genetics, DNA is the double-stranded helix that carries your genetic blueprints, and RNA is single-stranded and carries messages from DNA. But, as always with biology, that doesn’t come close to telling the whole story. Not only do some viruses just skip DNA altogether...
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
psychologytoday.com
Act 382: A New Mental Health Law
Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
wealthinsidermag.com
Coronavirus Update: U.S. risks prolonging pandemic if it doesn’t back WTO push to get vaccines and treatments to lower-income countries, lawmakers warn
The U.S. is at risk of prolonging the COVID pandemic if it fails to back an initiative that aims to get vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to lower-income countries, a congressional group has told President Joe Biden. In a letter to Biden from the group led by Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat...
Flu, RSV and the common cold: Winter viruses are filling up hospitals with sick kids
Experts say a growing number of young kids are going to the ER for respiratory infections this year. RSV, rhinoviruses and enteroviruses are the most common pathogens, causing mainly cold-like symptoms. Winter viruses are generally mild, but parents should watch for a fever lasting longer than 3 days. COVID-19 didn't...
KIDS・
dallasexpress.com
U.S. National Debt Soars to $31 Trillion
A U.S. treasury report released Tuesday shows the national debt has risen to more than $31 trillion for the first time. The debt has been increasing for decades, but most recently, the national debt greatly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Brookings Institution, rising by $2 trillion. Much...
Adderall shortages impacting ADHD patients
Widespread shortages of Adderall and other versions of the drug used for treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are deepening in the U.S., causing desperation in patients who rely on the medication to focus. The largest Adderall manufacturer in the U.S., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., said last month that a labor...
Comments / 0