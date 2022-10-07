ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US DOJ Seizes $22M in Bitcoin From a Man Participating in Ransomware Attacks

The American authorities sentenced Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins to spend 20 years in federal prison. The US Department of Justice confiscated 719 bitcoins from the 35-year-old Canadian – Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins – for participating in the NetWalker ransomware attacks. At the time of the seizure, the amount of cryptocurrency equaled nearly...
Nillion Hires Top Coinbase and Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel

[PRESS RELEASE – New York, USA, 10th October 2022]. A Breakthrough in Mathematics Enables New, Non-blockchain, Web3 Use Cases that Go Beyond Traditional Distributed Ledgers, Crypto and Encryption. Leadership Includes Founding Engineer of Uber, Founder of Indiegogo, Founding CMO of Hedera Hashgraph, Head of Innovation Partnerships at Nike and...
Dapper Labs Halted Servicing Russians Following Latest EU Sanctions

Blockchain firm Dapper Labs followed the EU’s example and imposed restrictions on Russian accounts. The blockchain-based gaming company – Dapper Labs – stopped servicing all accounts with connections to Russia, but they are still able to access and view their non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The move comes as...
Weekend Watch: Ripple Soars 6%, Bitcoin Lost $20K Level

XRP is among the few larger-cap cryptocurrencies in the green today. Bitcoin’s price went through a somewhat surprising dip yesterday when the US announced the September job reports, which were better than expected. Most altcoins are also in the red now, with the obvious exception of Ripple. XRP has...
