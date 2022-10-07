ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured. Police arrested Yoni Barrios, 32, after...
