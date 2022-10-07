ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

BoxingNews24.com

Stephen Espinoza optimistic Spence vs. Crawford fight happens

By Adam Baskin: Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza says he’s optimistic that the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight will happen and things are on track. Espinoza states that the November 19th date “isn’t dead” for Spence-Crawford, but he doesn’t think boxing fans will be displeased if the fight takes place in December instead.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Carlos Adames wins via vicious third-round TKO

Carlos Adames Says He’s Ready To Challenge The Middleweight Champions. By Vince D’Writer: In the co-main event of the Sebastian Fundora-Carlos Ocampo Showtime Boxing card, Interim WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames defeated middleweight contender Juan Macias Montiel at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fans...
CARSON, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn will decide to have B-sample tested or not says Dan Rafael

By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn will ultimately make the decision whether to have his B-sample tested by VADA after his A-sample came up positive for the banned substance clomifene, which wiped out his scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr for this Saturday. According to Dan Rafael, it’s very, very rare...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vergil Ortiz open to fighting Jaron Ennis & Keith Thurman

By Adam Baskin: Highly ranked welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr says he’s open to fighting Jaron “Boots’ Ennis or Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman if he can’t get a title shot against 147-lb champions Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford next. Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs)...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Fernando Martinez defeats Jerwin Ancajas

By Robert Segal: In a one-sided fight, IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) took former IBF champ Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) to school, defeating him by a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision in a rematch on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
CARSON, CA
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury says ban Conor Benn if his B sample is positive

By Jack Tiernan: John Fury says Conor Benn should be banned if his B-sample tests positive. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, and it’s only now been leaked to the boxing public by the Daily Mail. John feels that Benn is innocent until proven...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Wilder vs. Helenius this Saturday, October 15th in New York

By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder will be coming off a year-long break when he steps inside the ring this Saturday night against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV, PPV.com, and Fox Sports. There are a lot...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Spence-Crawford, Ward, Fundora, Charlo, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, the postponed fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, Andre Ward, and more. Hello Breadman,. As for now it looks like Spence Crawford is off...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko talks sparring Shakur Stevenson & Ryan Garcia

By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko said he was impressed with the sparring that he did with Shakur Stevenson years ago at 126 and 130. Lomachenko says Stevenson was an advanced fighter, having competed in the 2016 Olympics. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) said that when he sparred Ryan Garcia, it was...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build profile for a fight to take place

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build his profile for him to fight him because he only has around 105,000 followers on social media. Fury states that his wife has a million followers, which makes her more popular than the top ten heavyweights in the division. However, Fury doesn’t say why he reportedly has offered a contract to 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora for his next fight in December.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated rankings

By Barry Holbrook: In a big surprise to some, Anthony Joshua is rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated heavyweight rankings for the division. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk is Ring Magazine’s champion in the division, and he can strengthen that position by defeating WBC belt holder Tyson Fury next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Carlos Ocampo ready for Sebastian Fundora

By Craig Page: Carlos Ocampo is hoping to make interim WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora his 12th consecutive victory tonight in their main event fight on Showtime Boxing at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. #13 WBC Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) is...
CARSON, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis will knock out Ryan Garcia says Leo Santa Cruz

By Dan Ambrose: Leo Santa Cruz is predicting Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Ryan Garcia when they finally face each other. Santa Cruz, who has been stopped by Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs), feels that he will take advantage of Ryan’s vulnerability to hooks. It’s questionable...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr looking drained after weight cut for postponed fight

By Brian Webber: A badly emaciated-looking Chris Eubank Jr posted a photo of himself today after his weight cut for what would have been the secondary weigh-in for his rehydration clause for his canceled/postponed fight with Conor Benn. Eubank Jr looked sickly after weighing in at 159.3 lbs, which some...
ACCIDENTS
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn could be banned up to 4 years for positive drug test

By Charles Brun: UKAD is said to be stepping in to investigate Conor Benn’s positive VADA drug test for clomifene and could face a ban of up to four years. That said, it’s highly unlikely that a popular fighter like Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) will be suspended for four years after his first positive test for a banned drug.
COMBAT SPORTS

