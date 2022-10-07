Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
9 Unique PSL Coffees In LA That Will Make You Leave The Big ChainsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence’s size gives him an advantage over Terence Crawford says Kenny Porter
By Chris Williams: Trainer Kenny Porter says Errol Spence Jr has the advantage over Terence Crawford due to his size. Kenny feels that IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence’s size and natural southpaw stance puts him ahead of the smaller, older 35-year-old WBO champ Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) when the two eventually face each other.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Canelo Alvarez ready to run the gauntlet against Benavidez, Charlo & Ramirez?
By Sean Jones: Fans want to see Canelo Alvarez step up the level of his competition by battling David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in his next three fights. There’s nothing wrong with Canelo running the gauntlet now against Benavidez, Charlo & Ramirez. Even if Canelo...
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Espinoza optimistic Spence vs. Crawford fight happens
By Adam Baskin: Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza says he’s optimistic that the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight will happen and things are on track. Espinoza states that the November 19th date “isn’t dead” for Spence-Crawford, but he doesn’t think boxing fans will be displeased if the fight takes place in December instead.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Carlos Adames wins via vicious third-round TKO
Carlos Adames Says He’s Ready To Challenge The Middleweight Champions. By Vince D’Writer: In the co-main event of the Sebastian Fundora-Carlos Ocampo Showtime Boxing card, Interim WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames defeated middleweight contender Juan Macias Montiel at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn will decide to have B-sample tested or not says Dan Rafael
By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn will ultimately make the decision whether to have his B-sample tested by VADA after his A-sample came up positive for the banned substance clomifene, which wiped out his scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr for this Saturday. According to Dan Rafael, it’s very, very rare...
Daniel Cormier: Jake Paul 'not a joke,' but Anderson Silva wins the fight
Based off experience, Daniel Cormier thinks Anderson Silva will beat Jake Paul. Former UFC middleweight king Silva (3-1) marks Paul’s sternest test to date in the boxing ring. The pair will square off in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view event Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz open to fighting Jaron Ennis & Keith Thurman
By Adam Baskin: Highly ranked welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr says he’s open to fighting Jaron “Boots’ Ennis or Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman if he can’t get a title shot against 147-lb champions Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford next. Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Fernando Martinez defeats Jerwin Ancajas
By Robert Segal: In a one-sided fight, IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) took former IBF champ Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) to school, defeating him by a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision in a rematch on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward says Kambosos is a “confused man” facing Haney on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says George Kambosos Jr is a “confused man” heading into his rematch with Devin Haney this Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The event will be shown in the U.S at 10:30 p.m. live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury says ban Conor Benn if his B sample is positive
By Jack Tiernan: John Fury says Conor Benn should be banned if his B-sample tests positive. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, and it’s only now been leaked to the boxing public by the Daily Mail. John feels that Benn is innocent until proven...
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder vs. Helenius this Saturday, October 15th in New York
By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder will be coming off a year-long break when he steps inside the ring this Saturday night against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV, PPV.com, and Fox Sports. There are a lot...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn “might have taken” clomifene “by mistake” says Gareth A Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says there’s a possibility that Conor Benn might have taken the banned drug clomifene by mistake, which resulted in his positive test in the lead-up to his postponed fight against Chris Eubank Jr. If Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) did take clomifene by mistake,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Spence-Crawford, Ward, Fundora, Charlo, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, the postponed fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, Andre Ward, and more. Hello Breadman,. As for now it looks like Spence Crawford is off...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko talks sparring Shakur Stevenson & Ryan Garcia
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko said he was impressed with the sparring that he did with Shakur Stevenson years ago at 126 and 130. Lomachenko says Stevenson was an advanced fighter, having competed in the 2016 Olympics. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) said that when he sparred Ryan Garcia, it was...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build profile for a fight to take place
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build his profile for him to fight him because he only has around 105,000 followers on social media. Fury states that his wife has a million followers, which makes her more popular than the top ten heavyweights in the division. However, Fury doesn’t say why he reportedly has offered a contract to 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora for his next fight in December.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated rankings
By Barry Holbrook: In a big surprise to some, Anthony Joshua is rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated heavyweight rankings for the division. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk is Ring Magazine’s champion in the division, and he can strengthen that position by defeating WBC belt holder Tyson Fury next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Carlos Ocampo ready for Sebastian Fundora
By Craig Page: Carlos Ocampo is hoping to make interim WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora his 12th consecutive victory tonight in their main event fight on Showtime Boxing at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. #13 WBC Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) is...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis will knock out Ryan Garcia says Leo Santa Cruz
By Dan Ambrose: Leo Santa Cruz is predicting Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Ryan Garcia when they finally face each other. Santa Cruz, who has been stopped by Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs), feels that he will take advantage of Ryan’s vulnerability to hooks. It’s questionable...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr looking drained after weight cut for postponed fight
By Brian Webber: A badly emaciated-looking Chris Eubank Jr posted a photo of himself today after his weight cut for what would have been the secondary weigh-in for his rehydration clause for his canceled/postponed fight with Conor Benn. Eubank Jr looked sickly after weighing in at 159.3 lbs, which some...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn could be banned up to 4 years for positive drug test
By Charles Brun: UKAD is said to be stepping in to investigate Conor Benn’s positive VADA drug test for clomifene and could face a ban of up to four years. That said, it’s highly unlikely that a popular fighter like Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) will be suspended for four years after his first positive test for a banned drug.
Comments / 0