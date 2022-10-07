ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses.

State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Konupka allegedly used the debit card to withdraw cash from ATMs and buy food and beverages, automotive supplies and cigarettes, White’s office said. He also reportedly used the card at casinos and restaurants near Tunica, which is about 43 miles (69 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

“Whether it’s the largest public fraud in the state or an employee using a government purchasing card to buy a few thousand dollars’ worth of items for themselves, we will hold the line on any misuse of taxpayer money,” White said.

White said Konupka also was issued a $9,259 demand letter, which includes interest and investigative expenses.

If convicted as charged, Konupka would face up to 20 years in prison.

Jimmie Johnson
3d ago

I wonder was he aware that the top elections officials in the State was thieves and decided that it was OK to steal. at least he wasn't stealing from the poor. many people knew Cowboy boots Bryant and tator tote Reeves was stealing poor people money. I guess that what it means to be an evangelical Christian. it certainly has nothing to do with Jesus of the Bible.

Timothy Dunaway
3d ago

they arrested him over thousands and yet, the slime that stole millions are still being "investigated"

