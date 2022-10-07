An American tourist was arrested after he smashed two ancient busts in a Vatican museum. The 65-year-old man was alone at the museum and was reportedly angry that he couldn’t see the Pope, according to Italian newspapers. He was charged with aggravated property damage and released by Italian authorities, according to a police spokesman. The two busts, one depicting an elderly man and the other a young man, are being restored, a process that could take 300 hours. “The scare was bigger than the actual damage,” Vatican Museums spokesman Matteo Alessandrini said. The Vatican could decide to place more security around the restored busts to prevent future destruction—a considerably easier feat than ensuring the Pope is there to greet frustrated tourists.Read it at The Washington Post

