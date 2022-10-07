Read full article on original website
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City
Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
BBC
In pictures: Easter Island statues damaged by fire
A fire has damaged the enigmatic statues on Easter Island, with some of the charring said to be irreparable. An unknown number of the stone-carved statues have been affected by the blaze, Chile's cultural heritage undersecretary said. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of the megaliths, known as moai. They have...
Stonehenge exhibition highlights similarities between ancient British and Japanese cultures
The treasures on display range from the spectacular – a cooking pot made 5,000 years ago decorated with a ceramic representation of dancing flames – to the intriguing, such as lovingly crafted models of mushrooms that might suggest the ancient makers were interested in the mind-altering properties of fungi.
Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb
The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs
An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
hypebeast.com
Shen the T. Rex Is Set to Hit Christie’s Auction
The fossil will come with an estimated price tag of $15-25m USD. If you’ve ever wanted to own a real life Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, now’s your chance. This November, Christie’s Hong Kong will auction the skeleton of Shen, a dinosaur who roamed the Earth nearly 68 million years ago.
The Mona Lisa is voted the greatest artwork of all time: Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece tops poll of British art lovers, followed by Van Gogh's Sunflowers and the Sistine Chapel ceiling by Michelangelo
The Mona Lisa has been voted the greatest artwork of all time while the work of two British artists made it into art lovers' top five works, a poll has revealed. The survey found that the majority of Brits still consider the classics to be the greatest works of art, and that two thirds consider themselves 'art lovers'.
American Tourist Smashes Busts in Vatican Because He Was Mad Pope Wasn’t There
An American tourist was arrested after he smashed two ancient busts in a Vatican museum. The 65-year-old man was alone at the museum and was reportedly angry that he couldn’t see the Pope, according to Italian newspapers. He was charged with aggravated property damage and released by Italian authorities, according to a police spokesman. The two busts, one depicting an elderly man and the other a young man, are being restored, a process that could take 300 hours. “The scare was bigger than the actual damage,” Vatican Museums spokesman Matteo Alessandrini said. The Vatican could decide to place more security around the restored busts to prevent future destruction—a considerably easier feat than ensuring the Pope is there to greet frustrated tourists.Read it at The Washington Post
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Fire Damages Easter Island Statues, Art Writer Grace Glueck Dies at 96, and More: Morning Links for October 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. In a tough break for fans of Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art said on Friday that, after high-tech study, it has determined that its painting Girl With a Flute (ca. 1669/1675) is not the work of the 17th-century Dutchman, as it had previously believed, Zachary Small reports in the New York Times . While closed during the pandemic, the Washington, D.C., institution examined the portrait using “microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology,” per the Times, as part of a Vermeer exhibition (recently previewed by ARTnews) that just opened. The work’s maker may have been someone...
KTVZ
These endangered turtles just hatched for the first time in North America
After over two decades of patiently waiting, endangered Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles finally bred at the San Diego Zoo. This marks the first time the species has been documented reproducing at a zoo in North America. The San Diego Zoo announced the hatching of 41 tiny turtle softshell babies in...
Irish artist’s sculpture goes on display alongside masterpieces in Florence
A sculpture of a mother breastfeeding her baby will be the first Irish contemporary work acquired by one of the great museums in Florence, Italy.It represents a remarkable achievement for its sculptor Paddy Campbell, who is a former owner of Dublin’s famous Bewley’s Cafe.The sculpture ‘Mother and Child’ depicts Mr Campbell’s family friend Emily Dawson nursing her newborn daughter Coco 17 years ago.The work will be inaugurated at Italy’s historic Museo degli Innocenti.Coco and I are immensely proud of this collaboration. Paddy captured our love and eternal bond that words cannot conveyEmily DawsonMr Campbell, who began work on the sculpture...
Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
Nefertiti’s Undiscovered Tomb May Be Near Tutankhamun’s Burial Place, Former British Museum Curator Says
The site of Nefertiti’s tomb, one of the longest-running archaeological mysteries, has left experts puzzling for centuries. But this week, a former British Museum curator argued that he may have found a clue that could eventually lead to its discovery. Speaking to the Guardian, Nicholas Reeves, who formerly worked in that London institution’s Egyptian antiquities department, argued that Nefertiti may have buried in a hidden area near the burial chamber of her stepson Tutankhamun. His suggestion is still only just a theory, however, as radar scanning failed to prove it as the truth. His theory rests on painted cartouches that appear on...
Sunday Morning Photograph October 9 2022: Street Scenes in Singapore.
Free tours into the city of Singapore were offered to passengers who were in transit for at least 5.5 hours but fewer than 24 hours between flights at Changi Airport — not that there was not already enough to do in what many people consider to be the best airport in the world — but those free tours were suspended effective as of Saturday, March 21, 2020 due to the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic…
Rapa Nui National Park: The mystery of Easter Island in images
We're off to Oceania ... (GREGORY BOISSY/AFP via Getty Images) Far off the Chilean coastline, tucked among the mystery of the grand Pacific Ocean—and more so, the Polynesian Triangle—lies Easter Island, an enigmatic expanse that is home to one of the more notorious elements in archeological history — the stone statues of the Rapa Nui people. There are some 360 shrines, known as ahu, on the island, with many containing statues that are called moai. Throughout history, the island has been a tourist and scientist mecca, a place to sightsee and fact-find, and even a perfect spot to take in a solar...
Two Recently Opened French Private Museums Look to Bring Art to All
France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
traveltomorrow.com
Did you know that kiwis are originally from China?
Furry on the outside, sweet and tangy on the inside. For many the image of a kiwi fruit evokes the country of New Zealand, yet its origins are elsewhere. The fruit had been grown in China for many centuries and only at the turn of the 20th Century, in 1904, a school principal by the name of Isabel Fraser brought some seeds to New Zealand after coming back from her travels.
