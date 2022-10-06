Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
In pivotal New Jersey congressional race, Kean Jr. eschews local press
Tom Kean Jr. has not given advance notice of his public appearances, banking instead on his famous name and the local media’s decreased relevance.
The Fed’s Powell is risking a recession to crush inflation. A lot of Democrats are ok with that.
The extraordinary show of bipartisan support — Powell’s policies are widely backed by Republicans — is a reflection of both the years he has spent cultivating relationships on Capitol Hill.
Hong Kong dismisses U.S. sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
Hong Kong's leader says he will implement only United Nations sanctions, not U.S. ones, after a yacht linked to a Russian tycoon docked in the city.
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Zealand government proposes taxing cow burps, pee to tackle climate change
New Zealand's government has proposed a plan to tax greenhouse gases farm animals produce, which includes burping and urinating. Farmers are angered by the idea.
Benzinga
US Small Business Optimism Index Might Edge Lower To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The NFIB small business optimism index for September is...
Home Sale Prices In New York City Have Gone Up Drastically
The median sale price of homes in New York City has risen drastically since 2018. However, the real estate market in this city is still a force to reckon with.
Comments / 1