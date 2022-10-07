ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photos of the Week: Giant Duck, Blessed Dogs, Bubble Tram

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago

Mourning after a deadly stampede in Indonesia, spray-on fabric at a Paris fashion show, protests against femicide in Ecuador, recovery from Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba, views of destruction from the ongoing war in Ukraine, a blooming desert in Chile, a cattle ferry in the German Alps, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqZ0K_0iPY0Yr100
A visitor reaches toward a scale model of the moon during an aerospace art exhibition in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on October 2, 2022. # Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsyiH_0iPY0Yr100
Tourists ride on the Bubble Tram at the top of Guangzhou Tower on September 26, 2022, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. # Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tV3a_0iPY0Yr100
A view of the new Katara Towers in the Qatari coastal city of Lusail, seen on October 1, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Fifty days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, workers are pouring concrete and hammering through the night to ready luxury hotels and bargain apartments for a million or more football fans.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK6oz_0iPY0Yr100
Activists demonstrate in support of animals and against bullfighting and cockfights during a protest in Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, on October 5, 2022. # Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4dR0_0iPY0Yr100
The Blessing of the Animals event is held in the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City on October 2, 2022. # Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJmYP_0iPY0Yr100
Farmers transport their cattle with a boat as they return from mountain pastures, during the traditional "Almabtrieb" (cattle drive), on the lake Königssee, near Schoenau in the German Alps, on October 2, 2022. # Christof Stache / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5jQ8_0iPY0Yr100
Blooming flowers cover the Atacama Desert near Copiapo, Chile, on October 4, 2022. The phenomenon typically happens only once every five to seven years when rare heavy rains cause the flowers to bloom. # Matias Basualdo / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9NiG_0iPY0Yr100
A cruise ship makes its way through Gastineau Channel toward downtown Juneau, Alaska, on October 3, 2022, as a layer of fog begins to lift. The cruise-ship season in Alaska is nearing its end, with the last large boats of the year expected in Juneau later this month. # Becky Bohrer / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fVKE_0iPY0Yr100
Beachgoers look at a large shrimping boat that was swept ashore by Hurricane Ian in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on October 1, 2022. # Jonathan Drake / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zt8zq_0iPY0Yr100
A man walks over a broken section of Pine Island Road in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida, on October 1, 2022. # Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329KKN_0iPY0Yr100
Power crews work to restore electricity in the wake of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island, Florida, on October 6, 2022. # Win McNamee / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RKjt_0iPY0Yr100
Two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, Eduardo Tocuya carries a dog he recovered in hopes of reuniting it with its owners, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on September 30, 2022. # Rebecca Blackwell / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xDnp_0iPY0Yr100
An aerial picture taken on October 1, 2022, shows a broken section of Pine Island Road and destroyed houses in Matlacha, Florida. # Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2El4E0_0iPY0Yr100
A giant inflatable rubber-duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hoffman floats on Seokchon Lake in Seoul, South Korea, on September 30, 2022. # Heo Ran / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKvpg_0iPY0Yr100
The 12-foot-tall puppet known as Little Amal sails under the Brooklyn Bridge as she says goodbye to New York City on the last day of her New York City tour on October 2, 2022. # Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PD8hs_0iPY0Yr100
People visit the gravesites of relatives at Diamond Hill cemetery during the Chung Yeung Festival in Hong Kong on October 4, 2022. # Miguel Candela / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HMaV_0iPY0Yr100
An electricity pylon is pulled down near Martinstown, in Winterbourne, England, on September 30, 2022. The National Grid has started to remove 22 pylons and 8.8 kilometers of overhead cable to transform views of the Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The Going Underground project is one of the first schemes in the world to remove high-voltage electricity-transmission infrastructure solely to enhance the landscape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFadK_0iPY0Yr100
Part of a Russian rocket sticks out of the ground in a forest near the village of Oleksandrivka, Ukraine, on October 6, 2022. # Francisco Seco / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtVBx_0iPY0Yr100
A view shows destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles piled up in the recently liberated town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on October 5, 2022. # Zohra Bensemra / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHAWL_0iPY0Yr100
Ukrainian firefighters stand on the rubble of a building looking for survivors after a strike in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, on October 6, 2022. # Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaXWl_0iPY0Yr100
Plants grow in the waiting area at the Cross Border Shuttle Bus San Tin Terminus in the Lok Ma Chau area on October 5, 2022, in Hong Kong, China. The terminus served the only 24-hour border crossing between Hong Kong Lok Ma Chau and Huanggang, Shenzhen. As Beijing's ongoing stringent curbs keep mainland Chinese visitors away, the terminus has been shut down for more than two years.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esmAV_0iPY0Yr100
Officers stand guard as a group of women gathered to protest femicide in Ecuador in front of the police headquarters in Quito, on October 1, 2022. The demonstration followed the recent murder of a woman named María Belén Bernal, who disappeared after entering a police training facility, and whose suspected killer—Bernal's husband, police lieutenant Germán Fernando Cáceres—remains at large.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pt28W_0iPY0Yr100
A protester wearing face-paint depicting France's iconic "Marianne" attends a demonstration in support of the Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Place de la Republique in Paris, on October 2, 2022, following her death in Iran. Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16, three days after her arrest by the notorious morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xekQF_0iPY0Yr100
Reporters are reflected in the sunglasses of President Joe Biden as he speaks to the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 6, 2022. # Drew Angerer / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNwcs_0iPY0Yr100
Military police carry out an operation against drug trafficking in the favelas of the north zone of Rio de Janeiro on October 6, 2022. # Fabio Teixeira / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JA5c4_0iPY0Yr100
Fireworks explode as an effigy of Meghnad, son of demon king Ravana, burns during Vijayadashmi, or Dussehra, festival celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on October 5, 2022. # Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxZO0_0iPY0Yr100
A Taoist devotee pours gasoline into the fire on the final day of the Chinese Nine Emperor Gods festival at a temple in Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia, on October 4, 2022. # Hasnoor Hussain / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2Moa_0iPY0Yr100
Model Bella Hadid is dressed by a crew spraying Fabrican spray-on fabric during the Coperni Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on September 30, 2022. Dr. Manel Torres (

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HF5bR_0iPY0Yr100
A model wears a creation for the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented in Paris on October 2, 2022. # Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSNCq_0iPY0Yr100
A priest sprinkles holy water on a pair of dogs at a drive-through pet blessing, ahead of World Animal Day, at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on October 2, 2022. # Lisa Marie David / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M50o9_0iPY0Yr100
Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo, who won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern-day humans evolved from extinct ancestors, reacts after being thrown into the water by co-workers, at the Max-Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, on October 3, 2022.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmCG6_0iPY0Yr100
A teacher dries out books at a school that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on October 5, 2022. # Ramon Espinosa / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9SJ4_0iPY0Yr100
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers outside the shrine of Khwaja Naqshband on September 30, 2022, in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, India. # Yawar Nazir / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCAAD_0iPY0Yr100
People and supporters of Arema FC light candles as they mourn outside Kanjuruhan Stadium on October 3, 2022, in Malang, Indonesia. A riot and stampede broke out at a football stadium in East Java on Saturday. Police fired tear gas to disperse fans who had invaded the pitch and began fighting after the match ended. A stampede for the exits resulted in at least 130 deaths, local media reports said, with many people still injured in hospitals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJdAK_0iPY0Yr100
An athlete competes during the bike portion of the Ironman World Championships in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, on October 6, 2022. # Tom Pennington / Getty for Ironman

