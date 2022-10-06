Read full article on original website
Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Alabama escaped Texas A&M on Saturday night, taking down the Aggies, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game came down to one final play, with the Aggies failing to score on a first and goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. While fans rightfully crushed the play-call from...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
Massive Bryce Young status update revealed
During last week’s game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks, star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out for much of the game’s second half. And it looks like that injury could keep him out for Saturday’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Bryce Young isn't playing vs. Texas A&M: Alabama holds out injured star QB as 'precautionary measure'
Alabama lost only one game during the 2021 regular season. If the Crimson Tide want to avenge that loss, they'll have to do so without their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Bryce Young will is likely going to miss Saturday's contest against Texas A&M as he rests following a Week 5 injury...
College football rankings: Joel Klatt releases new top 10
It wasn’t a weekend full of upsets in college but there were some close calls and thrillers that took your breath away throughout Saturday. So as the dust settled and Alabama avoided an upset to Texas A&M, what are we left knowing after six full weeks of games?. Ohio...
Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M
The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum lists new No. 1, ranks top 4 CFB teams following Week 6
Paul Finebaum has a new No. 1. The CFB analyst known for his SEC ties placed Ohio State at the top of his rankings on Sunday morning’s weekly appearance on SportsCenter. He spoke about each of his picks in detail. The Buckeyes just continue to roll while the rest...
College GameDay crew gives update on Lee Corso's health
Lee Corso has missed College GameDay for the second consecutive week. While his condition and/or illness hasn’t been specified, the crew in Lawerence, Kansas made sure fans knew has was doing much better than he did last week. “Lee Corso not with us this week, and those of you...
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama, Nick Saban, SEC
ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday ahead of No. 19 Kansas’ showdown with No. 17 TCU. Kansas fans were out in full force, and they took aim at Alabama, Nick Saban and the SEC with their signs. “We Want Bama” chants were heard...
Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News
Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
ng-sportingnews.com
Johnny Manziel blasts Texas A&M's final play in loss to No. 1 Alabama: 'Go for the kill!'
Top-ranked Alabama's supposed revenge game against Texas A&M devolved into a desperate fight for survival that came down to the last play of the game. The Crimson Tide ultimately came away with a 24-20 victory following a last-second defensive stand. The final play was a Haynes King incompletion to Evan Stewart with Terrion Arnold in defense.
ng-sportingnews.com
What's next for Matt Rhule? Arizona State, Colorado among best college landing spots after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after a disastrous stint that started in 2020. Rhule finished 11-27 as a NFL coach, and the Panthers never won more than five games. Rhule won the press conference when he was hired, and that was due in part to his preachy style that sounded more like a college coach.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football Week 7 bowl projections: UCLA, USC keep Pac-12 in playoff mix
Is there room in the New Year's Day Six for USC and UCLA?. The Trojans and Bruins – at least for now – are representing the Pac-12 in those bowl games in Sporting News' Week 7 bowl projections. No. 7 USC (6-0) averages 40.2 points per game under...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jackson State's Deion Sanders has heated handshake with Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. after Tigers win
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders had a heated moment with Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. following the Tigers' 26-12 over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Following the conclusion of the game, Sanders met with Robinson — who is not related to HBCU coaching legend Eddie Robinson — at midfield for a handshake. Though Robinson shook Sanders' hand, he rebuffed the Jackson State coach after he attempted to hug him.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, more pass catchers impacting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Plenty of key wide receivers and tight end have already been ruled "out" for Week 5 (Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Kyle Pitts, Dawson Knox), and several more, including Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Julio Jones, Isaiah McKenzie, and Logan Thomas, are officially "questionable." Knowing the latest injury updates will be crucial ahead of your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher News
Coming into Saturday night's game, many wondered how Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher would interact after last year's game and this summer's war of words. Per Al.com's Michael Casagrande, the two coaches met for about 30 seconds after their handshake, but not until Fisher was pointed out by an Alabama assistant.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 7 top 25 games
It's the best weekend of the college football season so far. Week 7 features six matchups between teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including three matchups between unbeaten teams and two top-10 showdowns. It's loaded. That starts in the noon ET window with a Big Ten East showdown between...
ng-sportingnews.com
Iowa offense's struggles go on full display with bizarre field goal drive vs. Illinois
The 2022 Iowa offense is somehow the most unwatchable unit in college football and also perhaps the most entertaining. Saturday against Illinois, the Hawkeyes found a new way to stumble into some points. Iowa started a drive in its own territory, was forced to punt, recovered a muff of said...
