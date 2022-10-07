Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
France: Indigenous cases of dengue fever rise to 57
In a follow-up on the locally-acquired dengue fever cases in metropolitan France, Public Health France reports 57 indigenous cases of dengue as of September 26, 2022. In the Pyrénées Orientales, in Perpignan, an indigenous case of dengue whose symptoms had started in mid-June. No other cases have since been identified and this episode is closed.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Thrillist
Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli
The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
More than 60 meat products recalled over bacteria outbreak
Nearly 90,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat, produced by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is being recalled because of possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement. The products in question were produced between July 7 to Sept. 9...
'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. “They...
earth.com
Tools are needed to control infectious animal diseases
New research has identified a lack of appropriate control tools for many infectious diseases of animals that could impact the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The impacts of animal disease go beyond public health and can lead to socio-economic effects for those who rely on livestock for income. In most...
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
beefmagazine.com
A Snapshot: What is happening in the USA cattle herd
The year kicked off with a cattle inventory estimated to be down 2%, thanks to a 2021 calf crop down 2.3% from the previous year, due largely to the pressures brought on by drought and high input costs for feed, fuel, fertilizer and labor. This Market Intel provides farmers and ranchers with a snapshot of what is happening to the U.S. cattle herd as we head toward the finish line of 2022.
foodsafetynews.com
Fruit and cheese snacks recalled because of Listeria concerns
Cut Fruit Express of Inver Grove Heights, MN is recalling Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate 6.2oz because of potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate, item #3818, was distributed from Caribou Stores at the MSP Airport Caribou locations in the MSP Airport, Minnesota, according to the company recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. The recall notice did not state how the contamination was discovered.
food-safety.com
AMR Trends in Campylobacter from UK Chicken Meat Over 20 Years
A study conducted by the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has reported a noticeable increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Campylobacter to certain antibiotics over the last two decades; however, there has not been a significant increase since 2014. The findings are based on testing of retail chicken meat samples, as well as broilers at slaughter, throughout the UK from 2001–2020.
Food recall news: Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of Its Brie Cheeses Due to Possible Health Risk
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie cheeses announced on September 30, 2022, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, to include additional products, specifically baked brie cheeses. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reusing poultry litter can reduce antibiotic-resistant Salmonella
ATHENS — When many of us hear about bacteria, we associate it with illness. But certain bacteria can be helpful in preventing disease, not causing it. For example, consuming probiotics, or beneficial bacteria, to improve gut health has risen in popularity in recent years, both for human and animal wellness.
Farmed fish feel pain, stress and anxiety and must be killed humanely, global regulator accepts
One of the world’s leading organisations for farmed seafood is to introduce new welfare rules after accepting fish can feel “pain, stress and anxiety”. The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), which oversees a global certification scheme for farmed fish, is consulting on new draft welfare standards, including more humane slaughter practices. The ASC provides certification labelling for British supermarket fish, from sea bass to smoked salmon.
WHO issues warning over 4 medicines from Indian pharmaceutical
The World Health Organization issued a warning on Wednesday against four cold and cough syrups made in India after 66 children in the African country of Gambia died after consuming them.
foodsafetynews.com
Gaton’s Foods Dairy expands recall of cheeses sold in Canada over Listeria concerns
Gaton’s Foods Dairy has expanded its recall of certain Nature’s Best and Zavat Chalavfrom brand cheeses from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, according to...
Meatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business, Planterra Foods, after about two years, the company said on Monday.
foodsafetynews.com
Cider recalled in Quebec because of lead contamination
Le Verger à Ti-Paul Inc. of Saint-Elzéar, Quebec, Canada, is recalling their company’s brand of Cider because of lead contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. Le Verger à...
archyworldys.com
Wurstel and salmon alarm: beware of the Listeria bacterium, it does not forgive
To avoid Listeria, a bacterium that has recently led to the death of four people, you can follow simple tips: here are which ones. In recent weeks, the number of illnesses and deaths related to listeria due to the bacterium contained in specific foods. Let’s see the details. Alarm...
BBC
India facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs
At the 1,000-bed not-for-profit Kasturba Hospital in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, doctors are grappling with a rash of antibiotic-resistant "superbug infections". This happens when bacteria change over time and become resistant to drugs that are supposed to defeat them and cure the infections they cause. Such resistance directly...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warnings to seafood facilities citing violations of seafood regulations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
