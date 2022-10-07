ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France: Indigenous cases of dengue fever rise to 57

In a follow-up on the locally-acquired dengue fever cases in metropolitan France, Public Health France reports 57 indigenous cases of dengue as of September 26, 2022. In the Pyrénées Orientales, in Perpignan, an indigenous case of dengue whose symptoms had started in mid-June. No other cases have since been identified and this episode is closed.
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
Thrillist

Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
Deseret News

More than 60 meat products recalled over bacteria outbreak

Nearly 90,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat, produced by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is being recalled because of possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement. The products in question were produced between July 7 to Sept. 9...
NorthcentralPA.com

'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow

As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. “They...
earth.com

Tools are needed to control infectious animal diseases

New research has identified a lack of appropriate control tools for many infectious diseases of animals that could impact the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The impacts of animal disease go beyond public health and can lead to socio-economic effects for those who rely on livestock for income. In most...
Popculture

Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
beefmagazine.com

A Snapshot: What is happening in the USA cattle herd

The year kicked off with a cattle inventory estimated to be down 2%, thanks to a 2021 calf crop down 2.3% from the previous year, due largely to the pressures brought on by drought and high input costs for feed, fuel, fertilizer and labor. This Market Intel provides farmers and ranchers with a snapshot of what is happening to the U.S. cattle herd as we head toward the finish line of 2022.
foodsafetynews.com

Fruit and cheese snacks recalled because of Listeria concerns

Cut Fruit Express of Inver Grove Heights, MN is recalling Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate 6.2oz because of potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate, item #3818, was distributed from Caribou Stores at the MSP Airport Caribou locations in the MSP Airport, Minnesota, according to the company recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. The recall notice did not state how the contamination was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
food-safety.com

AMR Trends in Campylobacter from UK Chicken Meat Over 20 Years

A study conducted by the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has reported a noticeable increase in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Campylobacter to certain antibiotics over the last two decades; however, there has not been a significant increase since 2014. The findings are based on testing of retail chicken meat samples, as well as broilers at slaughter, throughout the UK from 2001–2020.
FOOD SAFETY
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of Its Brie Cheeses Due to Possible Health Risk

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie cheeses announced on September 30, 2022, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, to include additional products, specifically baked brie cheeses. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
FOOD SAFETY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reusing poultry litter can reduce antibiotic-resistant Salmonella

ATHENS — When many of us hear about bacteria, we associate it with illness. But certain bacteria can be helpful in preventing disease, not causing it. For example, consuming probiotics, or beneficial bacteria, to improve gut health has risen in popularity in recent years, both for human and animal wellness.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Farmed fish feel pain, stress and anxiety and must be killed humanely, global regulator accepts

One of the world’s leading organisations for farmed seafood is to introduce new welfare rules after accepting fish can feel “pain, stress and anxiety”. The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), which oversees a global certification scheme for farmed fish, is consulting on new draft welfare standards, including more humane slaughter practices. The ASC provides certification labelling for British supermarket fish, from sea bass to smoked salmon.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Cider recalled in Quebec because of lead contamination

Le Verger à Ti-Paul Inc. of Saint-Elzéar, Quebec, Canada, is recalling their company’s brand of Cider because of lead contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. Le Verger à...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

India facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs

At the 1,000-bed not-for-profit Kasturba Hospital in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, doctors are grappling with a rash of antibiotic-resistant "superbug infections". This happens when bacteria change over time and become resistant to drugs that are supposed to defeat them and cure the infections they cause. Such resistance directly...
HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warnings to seafood facilities citing violations of seafood regulations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
