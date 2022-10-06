ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Freshman Blue come up short at Midway

HEWITT – The Temple freshman white volleyball team traveled to Hewitt on Friday to take on Midway. The Tem-Cats fell to the Pantherettes by a score of 25-9, 25-8. Madison Sapp had an ace, dig and kill for Temple while Maya Ramirez, Maciah Morgan and Avery Morris each had a dig.
JV Girls Cross Country takes 6th at the Last Chance Invitational

BELTON – The Tem-Cat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Pro-Fit Last Chance Invitational on Thursday at Heritage Park in Belton. The JV Girls finished 6th and were led by medalist, Sonya Valerio, who finished 11th. Top 7 finishers for the Tem-Cats were Madison Penick(40th), Jamie Castillo(52nd), Valeria Guardado(57th), Patience Savage(59th), Kyla Hernandez(81st) and Lily Wiser(87th).
Bonham 8th grade volleyball falls in hard fought sets to North Belton

The Lamar Middle School 8th grade volleyball teams hosted North Belton Middle School on Thursday evening. Both teams saw exciting matches with the “B” team falling in three had fought sets. The “A” team fell to North Belton by a score of 25-11, 26-24. The Lady Bearcat Player...
Bonham Boys 8th Grade Cross Country results from the Belton Invitational

BELTON – The Bonham boys 8th grade cross country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The meet was run at Heritage Park in Belton and was the final tune-up before the district meet. The Bulldogs finished in 7th place in the team standings out of 14...
Vargas, Bonham 7th grade takes 4th at Belton Invitational

BELTON – The Bonham boys 7th grade cross country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The meet was run at Heritage Park in Belton and was the final tune-up before the district meet. The Bulldogs finished in 4th place in the team standings out of 15...
Earlene Asberry Moore named Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen

The 2022 Groesbeck Ex-Students Queen was announced on homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 7. Mrs. Earlene Asberry Moore was surprised at the pregame ceremony as the chosen Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen. Earlene is a 1972 graduate of the Groesbeck. She is married to Roy Moore Sr. and is the proud mother...
Bonham 7th Grade volleyball results vs. Belton M.S.

The Bonham Middle School 7th grade volleyball teams hosted Belton Middle School at Bulldog Gym on Thursday with the Lady Bulldogs coming up just short in both matches with the Lady Tigers. The “A” team fell to Belton M.S. by a score of 25-17, 25-19. The Player of the Game...
Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken

Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Family and friends bid farewell to slain McGregor mother, children

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila. They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked...
MCGREGOR, TX

