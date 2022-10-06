Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman Blue come up short at Midway
HEWITT – The Temple freshman white volleyball team traveled to Hewitt on Friday to take on Midway. The Tem-Cats fell to the Pantherettes by a score of 25-9, 25-8. Madison Sapp had an ace, dig and kill for Temple while Maya Ramirez, Maciah Morgan and Avery Morris each had a dig.
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
wildcatstrong.com
JV Girls Cross Country takes 6th at the Last Chance Invitational
BELTON – The Tem-Cat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Pro-Fit Last Chance Invitational on Thursday at Heritage Park in Belton. The JV Girls finished 6th and were led by medalist, Sonya Valerio, who finished 11th. Top 7 finishers for the Tem-Cats were Madison Penick(40th), Jamie Castillo(52nd), Valeria Guardado(57th), Patience Savage(59th), Kyla Hernandez(81st) and Lily Wiser(87th).
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham 8th grade volleyball falls in hard fought sets to North Belton
The Lamar Middle School 8th grade volleyball teams hosted North Belton Middle School on Thursday evening. Both teams saw exciting matches with the “B” team falling in three had fought sets. The “A” team fell to North Belton by a score of 25-11, 26-24. The Lady Bearcat Player...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
F@%K Love! Do You Wanna Know Why It’s Hard To Find Love In Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas is not really a city I think about when I think about falling in love. But the reality is, Killeen is definitely a place where families come to retire once leaving the military. LOVE DOESN'T LIVE HERE ANYMORE!. This means someway, somehow, people do find a way to...
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham Boys 8th Grade Cross Country results from the Belton Invitational
BELTON – The Bonham boys 8th grade cross country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The meet was run at Heritage Park in Belton and was the final tune-up before the district meet. The Bulldogs finished in 7th place in the team standings out of 14...
wildcatstrong.com
Harrison-Pilot, York exorcise 2019 demons as complete Temple overwhelms Midway 44-10
HEWITT – One. That’s how many District 12-6A football games Temple has lost in the last four seasons. The team responsible for dealing the Wildcats that lone defeat was Waco Midway, which beat them 52-28 at Panther Stadium on Nov. 1, 2019. Starting for Temple’s defense that night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wildcatstrong.com
Vargas, Bonham 7th grade takes 4th at Belton Invitational
BELTON – The Bonham boys 7th grade cross country team participated in the Belton Invitational on Wednesday afternoon. The meet was run at Heritage Park in Belton and was the final tune-up before the district meet. The Bulldogs finished in 4th place in the team standings out of 15...
groesbeckjournal.com
Earlene Asberry Moore named Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen
The 2022 Groesbeck Ex-Students Queen was announced on homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 7. Mrs. Earlene Asberry Moore was surprised at the pregame ceremony as the chosen Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen. Earlene is a 1972 graduate of the Groesbeck. She is married to Roy Moore Sr. and is the proud mother...
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham 7th Grade volleyball results vs. Belton M.S.
The Bonham Middle School 7th grade volleyball teams hosted Belton Middle School at Bulldog Gym on Thursday with the Lady Bulldogs coming up just short in both matches with the Lady Tigers. The “A” team fell to Belton M.S. by a score of 25-17, 25-19. The Player of the Game...
KWTX
‘A place where lions can roar’: Waco ISD breaks ground on new $141M Waco High School campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District on Friday broke ground on the new $141-million Waco High School, launching construction work on the new 350,000 square feet campus that will be able to accommodate up to 2,150 students when it opens in time for the 2025-26 school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Rules aren't meant to be broken
Competition is part of human nature, and whether you feel competitive or not, it’s likely somebody somewhere is competing against you for something. Whether it’s for a job position, spot on a sports team, romance, status in social situations, or even during a friendly round of golf or a fishing trip, most people want to build an advantage.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Wait, What? Why Isn’t The Killeen, Texas Service Garden Talked About More?
I have lived in Killeen, Texas almost all my entire life, and I didn’t even know that there was a community service garden. Why are we not talking more about this?. DID YOU KNOW THERE WAS A COMMUNITY GARDEN IN KILLEEN?. The Community Service Garden located behind the Killeen...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
KWTX
Family and friends bid farewell to slain McGregor mother, children
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila. They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked...
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Comments / 0