ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pillager, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Lakes Area United Way Chili Cook-Off Returns to Westgate Mall

Signs of cold weather are on the way in Minnesota and with that, the fall season always brings great smells of baking and cooking. After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakes Area United Way Chili cook-off returned to the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. Lakes Area United Way...
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

BCI Construction Opens Mora Office

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
MORA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pillager, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
CBS Minnesota

Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck

LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital.  The man's condition is currently unknown. 
PILLAGER, MN
WJON

Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
willmarradio.com

Missing woman found

(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Fuel Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting an attempted entry into a business on the 700 block of 28th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Waite Park Police is also reporting 60 gallons of fuel taken from some onsite fuel tanks on the 3000 block of 4th Street South.
WAITE PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Charter Schools#The Charter School#Adventure#English Language
knsiradio.com

Sartell Woman Killed in Highway 10 Crash

(KNSI) — A 94-year-old Sartell woman has died after a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol’s preliminary crash report says just after 8:00 Tuesday night, 93-year-old James Towler was driving eastbound on 42nd Street, approaching the intersection with Highway 10 in Haven Township. Towler was crossing eastbound traffic on Highway 10 when his car was hit by a semi driven by 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal.
SARTELL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy