A suspected explosive device found Sunday evening has been rendered safe following a proactive, multi-agency effort, according to Lafayette Police. A traffic stop near the intersection of Surrey Street and Evangeline Thruway at approximately 2:40 p.m. Sunday led to the discovery of an explosive device as well as illegal narcotics. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies conducting the traffic stop in reference to a switched license plate established probable cause to search the vehicle, at which point one of the deputies spotted a suspicious device. Protocols for handling potential explosive devices were initiated and multiple other agencies responded to the scene to assist, including the Lafayette Police and Fire Departments, Louisiana State Police Emergency Services and the ATF.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO