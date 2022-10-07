ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 2

brproud.com

Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Explosive device, narcotics found at traffic stop near Evangeline Thruway; one arrest made

A suspected explosive device found Sunday evening has been rendered safe following a proactive, multi-agency effort, according to Lafayette Police. A traffic stop near the intersection of Surrey Street and Evangeline Thruway at approximately 2:40 p.m. Sunday led to the discovery of an explosive device as well as illegal narcotics. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies conducting the traffic stop in reference to a switched license plate established probable cause to search the vehicle, at which point one of the deputies spotted a suspicious device. Protocols for handling potential explosive devices were initiated and multiple other agencies responded to the scene to assist, including the Lafayette Police and Fire Departments, Louisiana State Police Emergency Services and the ATF.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
#Cdc#Heroin#Acadiana#Mexico
brproud.com

Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge Drug Bust

Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized in a multi-week drug probe. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC. New moms celebrate Mother's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Acadiana High School shelter-in-place lifted

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Students and staff at Acadiana High School are back to normal after being told to shelter in place this morning. According to police, a note was found containing a threat. “Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave campus,” the message read. “We will provide an update as soon as […]
SCOTT, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
