Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
theadvocate.com
Explosive device, narcotics found at traffic stop near Evangeline Thruway; one arrest made
A suspected explosive device found Sunday evening has been rendered safe following a proactive, multi-agency effort, according to Lafayette Police. A traffic stop near the intersection of Surrey Street and Evangeline Thruway at approximately 2:40 p.m. Sunday led to the discovery of an explosive device as well as illegal narcotics. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies conducting the traffic stop in reference to a switched license plate established probable cause to search the vehicle, at which point one of the deputies spotted a suspicious device. Protocols for handling potential explosive devices were initiated and multiple other agencies responded to the scene to assist, including the Lafayette Police and Fire Departments, Louisiana State Police Emergency Services and the ATF.
Opelousas Chief: Please "save your son's life"
Every incident in a week of gun violence involved young men, Chief McLendon says. He's asking parents and residents to help police stop it.
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man. The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office: Body found on Bayouside Dr.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) has confirmed that a body was found on Bayouside Dr. in New Iberia.
theadvocate.com
Man dead after weekend shooting on Interstate 12 between Airline and Drusilla, police say
A man has died days after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 12, Baton Rouge police said. Toby Taylor, 28, died two days after he and a 25-year-old man were struck by gunfire early Saturday while traveling in a vehicle on I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
Breaux Bridge man booked after "explosive device" found in his car
A traffic stop because of a switched plate quickly escalated after deputies saw what turned out to be an explosive device in the vehicle.
Friends, Loved Ones Remember Fatal Hit-And-Run Victim, Jude Jarreau as BRPD Continues Search for SUV
A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge late Saturday night. According to BRPD, the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive around midnight on Saturday. The victim of the fatal hit-and-run crash was 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. Police say Jarreau was attempting to cross...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette authorities investigating potential explosive device after traffic stop: LPSO
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a potential explosive device after a traffic stop at the intersection of Surrey Street and Evangeline Thruway on Sunday evening. The Lafayette police and fire departments were also at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said on social media shortly before 6...
brproud.com
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
LPSO: Surrey St. blocked off due to a potential explosive device
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), a potential explosive device was confiscated during a traffic stop.
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge Drug Bust
Court documents show photos of the many guns and stacks of cash deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized in a multi-week drug probe. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Updated: May. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC. New moms celebrate Mother's...
Erath man booked on two counts of attempted first degree murder
During the investigation, deputies were able to gain enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Marceaux for two counts of attempted first degree murder.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
Woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Do Not Click on an Email From ‘Vincent G. Baker, Attorney at Law’ [Photo]
Have you recently received an email from "Vincent Gambino Baker, Attorney at Law" notifying you about an upcoming court appearance? If you have or if you do, do not click on the link in the email!. The scam email from "Vincent G. Baker" will tell you that you've been scheduled...
wbrz.com
Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
Acadiana High School shelter-in-place lifted
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Students and staff at Acadiana High School are back to normal after being told to shelter in place this morning. According to police, a note was found containing a threat. “Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave campus,” the message read. “We will provide an update as soon as […]
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
