Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Yardbarker
4 biggest takeaways from Mets’ stunning postseason ouster by Padres
What was once a magical season for the New York Mets, came to a crashing end on Sunday night when they were ousted from the 2022 MLB Playoffs by the San Diego Padres by a score of 6-0. In the final game of their best-of-three series. The Mets were one...
Yardbarker
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future
It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
Yardbarker
Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot
The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have An Elite ALDS Rotation In Place
The ALDS and NLDS will both kick off tomorrow. The New York Yankees will be opening up at home against the red-hot Cleveland Guardians, who are coming off a walk-off win in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays that got them to this point.
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies takes substantial step towards return
If the Braves can get past the Phillies, I think there’s an excellent chance Albies will be back for the NLCS, which would be a tremendous boost. He’s essentially missed the last four-plus months, but he’s still an upgrade over Orlando Arcia, and his mere clubhouse presence alone would bring loads of energy to the team. The Braves have managed his absence very well this season, but everything is better for this team when Albies is starting at second base.
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a tough infield decision to make for the playoff roster
The New York Yankees are gearing up to unveil their 2022 playoff roster, but they have one big decision to make at the back end of the infield. Depending on the availability of DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees may prefer to have a veteran experience who can feature at multiple positions over a younger alternative, which raises a question.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves prediction, pick, odds: Braves to rely on experience
The Phillies might have swept the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Series, but don't expect Philly to make it three straight postseason wins on Tuesday. Atlanta was the hottest team in baseball in the second half, and don't expect that to change on Tuesday. The Braves were 11-8 against Philadelphia in the regular season, and with ace Max Fried starting Game 1 at home, take Atlanta on the moneyline (-189). — Jared Shlensky, Yardbarker.
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Taking A Chance With Their Game 1 Starter
The NLDS and ALDS matchups will all get underway tomorrow. The Wild Card Series has come and gone and now we’re down to just eight teams. One of those teams is the San Diego Padres, who just eliminated the New York Mets and will face their heated rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the NLDS.
Yardbarker
Star closer Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency
Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
Yardbarker
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS
The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman details Aaron Judge’s monster incoming contract
The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Yardbarker
What went wrong? What happens now? Looking for answers in the wake of the Blue Jays’ playoff letdown
Baseball — it’s designed to break your heart. That’s exactly what happened last weekend as the Blue Jays’ playoff run came to an abrupt end following an epic seven-run comeback by the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the wild-card series. After an up-and-down first half...
Yardbarker
Broncos Announce Six Roster Moves, Including Placing LT Garett Bolles & CB Ronald Darby On IR
Broncos LS Jacob Bobenmoyer also went to injured reserve. The Broncos filled one of their open roster spots by promoting WR Kendall Hinton from the practice squad and also swapped in LB Harvey Langi for TE Dominique Dafney on the practice squad. Bolles, 30, is a former first-round pick by...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees prediction, pick, odds: Can red-hot Guardians shock Yankees?
New York might be the heavy favorite in this series, but expect Game 1 against Cleveland to be close. The Guardians finished with the best record in September, and are coming off a sweep over Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Series. That's why the best bet here is Cleveland +1.5 (-125) on the runline. — Jared Shlensky, Yardbarker.
Yardbarker
Five questions facing the Mets this offseason
The New York Mets ended what was a historic season in disappointing fashion in Game 3 of their Wild Card series on Sunday night. Their elimination occurred far earlier than anyone expected a month ago and now puts the organization on a path to confront some major issues heading into the offseason.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Shockingly Denies Report That The Lakers Offered Him $80 Million Contract: "There Was Never A Contract."
In 2021, Dennis Schroder made headlines by reportedly turning down an $80 million contract offer by the Lakers. Schroder, who was then playing starting guard for the Purple and Gold, chose to bet on himself and decided to aim for a higher salary as a free agent that summer. Unfortunately,...
