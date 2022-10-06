If the Braves can get past the Phillies, I think there’s an excellent chance Albies will be back for the NLCS, which would be a tremendous boost. He’s essentially missed the last four-plus months, but he’s still an upgrade over Orlando Arcia, and his mere clubhouse presence alone would bring loads of energy to the team. The Braves have managed his absence very well this season, but everything is better for this team when Albies is starting at second base.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO