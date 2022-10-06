ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Car rolls over on Gateway West near I-10 and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over on Gateway West near I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. Police say the two right lanes are closed, and clearing is expected to take an hour. The incident happened around...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Continuous rains worsen roof damage for some renters

EL PASO, Texas– The Borderland has seen a record-breaking eight consecutive days of rain. For some renters, this has caused trouble as they deal with apartment repairs. Don Parker, the renter of a central El Paso apartment complex, said he had had issues with his roof for some time, but with the recent rains, it’s worse.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: One more day of rain before drying out

Good Monday morning all! I'm back again! It was a noisy night yesterday with a line of strong storms that moved around the area. Many areas saw close to an inch of rain in the past 24 hours, and also worth mentioning- it's rained every day over the past 7 days in El Paso, for a total of 1.61" of rain since the start of the month.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Overnight storms force complete closure of Transmountain Road

EL PASO, Texas -- Loop 375 at Transmountain is closed in both directions after rain from overnight caused heavy debris to fall along the highway. Drivers are being asked to see an alternate routes. TxDot crews will be working to clean up the debris to make things safe for drivers. It's unclear how long the closure could stay in effect.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person left with severe injuries after a Sunday morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person was seriously injured in an early morning collision in Northeast El Paso. The crash happened near the intersection of Prince Edward Ave and Yarmouth Lane. The call came in as a Motor Vehicle Accident, just before 4 a.m., according to First Responders. Officials have...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Semi-truck rollover causes major backup at I-10 near Vinton Exit

EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck rolled over causing major back up on I-10 near Vinton. According to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there were no reported injuries. The rollover happened around 11:20 a.m Sunday morning. One lane has been opened up for traffic just before...
VINTON, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday

Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance

When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stuck semi-trailer and train collide in Fabens

UPDATE (4:05)- El Paso County Sheriff's responded to a serious semi-trailer and a train crash in Fabens Sunday. The collision happened on the intersection of Austin St. and Island Road. Officials told ABC-7, they arrived on the scene of a stuck semi-trailer on the railroad tracks. The trailer was carrying...
FABENS, TX

