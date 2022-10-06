Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke to make El Paso stop as part of his College Tour of campuses across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will stop at UTEP as part of this 15-campus tour of college campuses across Texas. The event will be held at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center on 500 W University Ave. The 5:30 p.m. event is open to...
KVIA
Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
KVIA
More rain is in store for the evening and the rest of the week
EL PASO, Texas- Adding to the rain the Borderland has been seeing in the past 24 hours, more is on the way. There should be evening showers in the El Paso, Van Horn, and Las Cruces areas till around 2 AM Monday morning. Van Horn may be experiencing rain well...
KVIA
Car rolls over on Gateway West near I-10 and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over on Gateway West near I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. Police say the two right lanes are closed, and clearing is expected to take an hour. The incident happened around...
KVIA
The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
KVIA
Continuous rains worsen roof damage for some renters
EL PASO, Texas– The Borderland has seen a record-breaking eight consecutive days of rain. For some renters, this has caused trouble as they deal with apartment repairs. Don Parker, the renter of a central El Paso apartment complex, said he had had issues with his roof for some time, but with the recent rains, it’s worse.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: One more day of rain before drying out
Good Monday morning all! I'm back again! It was a noisy night yesterday with a line of strong storms that moved around the area. Many areas saw close to an inch of rain in the past 24 hours, and also worth mentioning- it's rained every day over the past 7 days in El Paso, for a total of 1.61" of rain since the start of the month.
KVIA
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified
EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
KVIA
Overnight storms force complete closure of Transmountain Road
EL PASO, Texas -- Loop 375 at Transmountain is closed in both directions after rain from overnight caused heavy debris to fall along the highway. Drivers are being asked to see an alternate routes. TxDot crews will be working to clean up the debris to make things safe for drivers. It's unclear how long the closure could stay in effect.
KVIA
One person left with severe injuries after a Sunday morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person was seriously injured in an early morning collision in Northeast El Paso. The crash happened near the intersection of Prince Edward Ave and Yarmouth Lane. The call came in as a Motor Vehicle Accident, just before 4 a.m., according to First Responders. Officials have...
KVIA
Semi-truck rollover causes major backup at I-10 near Vinton Exit
EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck rolled over causing major back up on I-10 near Vinton. According to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there were no reported injuries. The rollover happened around 11:20 a.m Sunday morning. One lane has been opened up for traffic just before...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday
Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
KVIA
EPCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in far east El Paso, 1 person hospitalized
UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) - Three people between 18 and 20 were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the three were from one car. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.
KVIA
Crash sends multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries in Northeast El Paso￼
EL PASO, Texas– Two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning. It happened on McCombs and Rheims near Dolphin Terrace Elementary School. According to first responders, two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least...
KVIA
EPCSO: Head-on crash in far east El Paso leaves 4 people injured
UPDATE: (7:48 a.m.) - Four people are suffering serious injuries after a head-on crash in far east El Paso county, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. A spokesperson could not confirm how many people were in each car, but could only confirm the crash was...
KVIA
Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance
When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
KVIA
Stuck semi-trailer and train collide in Fabens
UPDATE (4:05)- El Paso County Sheriff's responded to a serious semi-trailer and a train crash in Fabens Sunday. The collision happened on the intersection of Austin St. and Island Road. Officials told ABC-7, they arrived on the scene of a stuck semi-trailer on the railroad tracks. The trailer was carrying...
