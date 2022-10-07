Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall
Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
What Friday's jobs report means for Fed's inflation fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For most Americans, Friday's September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they're making in their...
What to expect from Friday's jobs report
When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up -- one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
Economy adds 263K jobs in September, unemployment ticks down
The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.
NBC San Diego
Friday's Jobs Report Could Be a Case Where Good News Isn't Really Good
In normal times, strong job gains and rising wages would be considered a good thing. But these days, they're exactly what the U.S. economy doesn't need. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the report will show that payrolls increased 275,000 in September, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. An...
kitco.com
Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
kitco.com
U.S. labor market charges ahead as nonfarm payrolls rise solidly, jobless rate falls
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth slowed moderately in September while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while. Though the decline in the jobless rate from 3.7% in...
Unemployment rate falls to 50-year low of 3.5%
Employers added a solid 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The strong jobs numbers were bad news for investors who fear the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.
Dow Drops Over 400 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs During September
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.49% to 29,480.97 while the NASDAQ fell 2.52% to 10,792.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.93% to 3,672.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Jobs data, AMD shares fall and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. JOBS REPORT: This week’s key economic report, September’s employment data out Friday morning, should provide investors with some idea of the impact that higher borrowing costs are having on growth. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv say...
Unemployment claims surge to five-week high
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The number of people applying for unemployment benefits jumped to a five-week high of 219,000, according to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. The jump to 219,000 is higher than what had been predicted by economists queried by Wall Street Journal, who had...
Strong September jobs report raises fears Fed won't be able to avoid recession
The news Friday that the economy added more jobs than expected last month has counterintuitively raised fears of a recession. The red-hot labor market, which has remained buoyant despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow spending via interest rate hikes, notched 263,000 new jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 so far in 2022, a strong pace at this stage of the cycle.
86 percent of CEOS expect recession in next 12 months: survey￼
(The Hill) — Eighty-six percent of global CEOs expect a recession to hit in the next year, although most believe it will be mild and short, according to a new KPMG survey. The poll found that 14 percent of CEOs viewed a recession as a pressing concern, up from 9 percent earlier this year. Pandemic fatigue, which was cited by 15 percent of respondents, topped the list.
