BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Favourites England cannot keep track of records broken
Such is England's intense focus on the game in front of them, they did not even know they had broken yet more records in their World Cup opener. "We'll take that," said head coach Simon Middleton when informed it was the most points and tries scored by England in a World Cup match.
Move over Brits: Danish royals in crisis after decision to strip titles
Popular royal family rocked by rows after Queen Margrethe’s decision to take titles away from four of her eight grandchildren. On a crisp Copenhagen morning, Amalienborg has the same air of royal and stately permanence it must have had two-and-a-quarter centuries ago, when Christian VII became the first of Denmark’s rulers to make it his home.
USWNT defeated by England in front of record Wembley crowd under shadow of Yates report
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) was defeated 2-1 by England at Wembley in an international friendly that spotlighted both the increasing popularity of women's football and its failures.
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says lack of contact from Liz Truss 'absurd'
Scotland's first minister has said she has still not had a phone call with Liz Truss more than a month after she became prime minister. Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC it was "absurd" and "unprecedented" that she had yet to hear from the new PM. Ms Sturgeon had talks with...
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Glasgow and Liverpool await decision on UK host city
Glasgow and Liverpool will find out later on Friday which of the two cities has been chosen to host the Eurovision Song Contest next May. The spectacular music show will be staged in the UK after this year's winner, Ukraine, was unable to take up hosting duties because of the war.
BBC
Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost
If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
Princess Kate Shares 1st On-Camera Message Since Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Cheering on the team! Princess Kate appeared in her first on-camera message since Queen Elizabeth II‘s death while sending well wishes to England’s national women’s rugby squad. “Hello, everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for...
