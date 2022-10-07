Read full article on original website
Related
nativenewsonline.net
It’s Time for the Federal Government to Say Goodbye to Columbus Day
Opinion. On Monday we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States. Well, some of us do. Across the United States, tribal, federal, states, and local governments will be closed. They are closed because Monday is a federal holiday. Of course, the federal holiday does not celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Instead, the federal holiday celebrates Christopher Columbus, ignoring the actual history of the man.
nativenewsonline.net
New Vinita Art Center Adds to Cherokee Nation’s Turism Draw
Guest Opinion. Tourism is important for Cherokee Nation and all of northeast Oklahoma. Our tribe’s numerous museums and cultural sites simultaneously showcase and preserve our rich heritage while creating jobs and economic opportunities for many citizens. The beautiful cultural art made by Cherokees is worth celebrating. As Principal Chief,...
Comments / 0