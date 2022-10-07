Opinion. On Monday we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States. Well, some of us do. Across the United States, tribal, federal, states, and local governments will be closed. They are closed because Monday is a federal holiday. Of course, the federal holiday does not celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Instead, the federal holiday celebrates Christopher Columbus, ignoring the actual history of the man.

