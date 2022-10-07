ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Point To Weak Start For Fresh Week As Traders Eye Russia-Ukraine War Escalation, Earnings Season — Tesla, PayPal Stocks In Focus

Traders would look ahead to the start of the earnings season for cues this week. Big banks and PepsiCo are among the key companies due to report. Russia reportedly launched missile attacks after Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out terrorist attacks. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a...
STOCKS

