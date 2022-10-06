Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
Kansas Announces Unfortunate Injury Update For Quarterback Jalon Daniels
Kansas star quarterback Jalon Daniels is done for the day. Daniels was on the receiving end of a crushing hit from the TCU defense this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, it's resulted in an injury. Daniels came out of the locker room for the second half wearing street clothes on the sideline....
kcur.org
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
prepskc.com
Time to get out the vote
Again this season PrepsKC is partnering with BeYOUnion.com to find the best games and the best fans during the regular season. Each week six games will be selected as candidates for the BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week. Fans will be asked to vote for their game as the Game of the Week. Each week the teams in the winning game each receiving $250 for their program courtesy of BeYOUnion.com.
Kansas City, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Kansas City. The Wyandotte High School football team will have a game with Washington High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The De Soto High School football team will have a game with Piper High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
kcur.org
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KAKE TV
Kansas family fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
KMBC.com
1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
2 men hospitalized due to gunfire, blunt force at home in Leawood, Kansas
kcur.org
Kansas begins searching Shawnee Indian Mission grounds for unmarked graves of children
The Kansas Historical Society is moving forward with plans to conduct a ground penetrating radar study this fall at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway in an ongoing effort to search for possible unmarked graves of Native American children on one of Kansas’s most well-known historic sites. The latest...
Shooting, attack in Leawood sends two men to hospitals
KMBC.com
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
KCTV 5
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
Lawrence motorcyclist injured after being ejected on K10
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital
Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
