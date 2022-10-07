ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

92.9 WTUG

Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Sipsey Valley Bears Blitz Holt Ironmen to Claim Third Straight Win

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Sipsey Valley Bears (4-3, 3-2) made school history tonight by taking down the Holt Ironmen (0-7, 0-5). The Bears 37-6 win gave them their third win in a row in 2022, a feat that had only happened three times since the school opened (2012, 2014, 2018).
BUHL, AL
92.9 WTUG

Southside Selma Storms Greensboro For 3A Region 3 Win

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Southside Selma Panthers (4-3, 3-2) went on the road and clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Greensboro Raiders (3-5, 1-3) by a score of 52-30. The Raiders couldn't overcome a myriad of problems as they consistently combatted turnovers and penalties throughout the evening. These problems, combined with an inability to stop the Panthers' running game, were too much for the Raiders to overcome as they lost their final home game of the season.
GREENSBORO, AL
92.9 WTUG

ACA Ends West Bloctons Win Streak

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots (6-2, 5-0) defeated West Blocton Tigers (4-4, 3-2) to end the Tigers win streak of four wins. The final score of 27-12 keeps the Patriots region record perfect at 5-0.
WEST BLOCTON, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You

Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Northside Survives Late Surge by Cordova

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams (6-1, 4-1) needed two missed extra points in the second half to down the Cordova Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) 20-19. "They don't take plays off. We work those...
CORDOVA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa SWAT Team Saves Children from Neighbor’s Apartment

The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Special Response Team liberated two children from the apartment of a neighbor who would not let them leave Sunday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the department, said officers were called to the Path of Tuscaloosa on 31st Street just before noon, where two residents said they had allowed their children to stay overnight with their 23-year-old neighbor, Dasha Sharnell Bishop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Bryant Shows Out For Homecoming, Gets First Win On Season

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Paul Bryant Stampede (1-7) capitalized off of clutch plays from their running back and defense to defeat the Brookwood Panthers (4-3) on homecoming night 23-18, claiming its first win of the season.
BROOKWOOD, AL
92.9 WTUG

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Man Charged for Threatening to Kill Northport Judge During Video Call

An Alabama man is facing a new felony charge after he allegedly threatened to kill a Northport municipal judge during a video call earlier this year. In court documents filed Thursday, a Northport police investigator said the suspect, Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, was scheduled to have a video court hearing with local judge Paul Patterson on June 10th, 2022.
NORTHPORT, AL
92.9 WTUG

