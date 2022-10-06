Read full article on original website
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
WLTX.com
Unidentified body found near exit ramp in south Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified woman's body was found in Camden County, Georgia on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement. The body was found near the southbound exit ramp at Exit 14 in Woodbine around 6 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how the woman died or if foul play is involved.
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brunswick (Brunswick, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as Trevon Armstong. On Saturday night, a 28-year-old Brunswick man was [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested after 2 children shot in road rage incident, Nassau County sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after two children were injured in a road rage shooting over the weekend that started in Duval County and stretched into Nassau County, authorities said. At a news conference on Monday morning, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that the incident...
douglasnow.com
Savionte Traylor expected to stand trial in Ja'Rique Brown death this month
The Superior Court of Coffee County is already prepping for criminal trials this month, announcing twelve cases on the upcoming calendar. One of the proceedings expected to take place this month is the state's case against Savionte Traylor in the 2020 death of 15-year-old Ja'rique Johan Brown. Traylor is one...
douglasnow.com
Jarmal Jackson, out on bond on aggravated assault charges, arrested after another fight
Jarmal "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested on aggravated assault charges in August after a video was posted of him choking a man in a car, has been arrested again for allegedly engaging in another fight, this time with a different victim. During the investigation, Douglas police officers arrested a second individual, Malik Mobley, who had an active warrant. Mobley was not involved in the fight that led to Jackson’s arrest.
