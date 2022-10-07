Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin: How BNB buyers can capitalize on this breakout rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The altcoin could find reliable rebounding grounds. Funding rates and Open Interest displayed a slight bearish edge. Since dropping towards its 16-month low in mid-June, Binance coin [BNB] has...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin’s so-called eventful week may not have been that eventful because…
The Binance Coin [BNB] chain recorded 19.5 million transactions on its network over what seemed like a torrid week. According to the updated posted by the chain on 8 October, BNB ended the week with an average of 2.78 million transactions. Furthermore, the daily active users were 774,000, with cumulative weekly users of 3 million.
ambcrypto.com
Can Litecoin’s latest developments make LTC an investor favorite in Q4
Litecoin [LTC] had a difficult seven days, as the cryptocurrency couldn’t perform as per investor expectations. The alt registered a mere 1% seven-day gains. According to CoinMarketCap, LTC at press time, was trading at $53.39 with a market capitalization of more than $3.8 billion. In an interesting revelation, CRYPTOWZRD,...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin holders should look at these metrics before deciding to HODL
Bitcoin [BTC] did give investors some hope as it showed some promising growth over the last seven days. However, it appeared that bears took control of the king crypto yet again. According to data on-chain market intelligence platform Glassnode, BTC witnessed a massive decline in its volume which could indicate...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple [XRP]: Before you become a part of exit liquidity, read this
As per data revealed by popular blockchain analytics platform Santiment, on 8 October, Ripple [XRP] clinched the highest daily count of new addresses created on the network since its last high in July. According to Santiment, new addresses created on the XRP network on 6 October stood at a total...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s [ADA] TVL slumps to an all-year low, but here’s the catch
Despite the success of the Vasil hard fork, Cardano [ADA] seemed to have lost its midas touch as its Total Value Locked [TVL] hit the lowest 2022 value. According to DeFi Llama, the largest TVL aggregator, Cardano’s TVL was $76.26 million at press time. This value was the lowest the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain had reached since hitting $77.24 million in January.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s next bull run may have a USDC connection, here’s ‘how’
Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull run could depend on how well USDC would flow into exchanges, according to the CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju. The investor noted that the stablecoin played a crucial role in BTC’s future because a chunk of institutional investors held more USDC than any other stablecoin.
ambcrypto.com
Stellar investors may be in the mood to celebrate thanks to this XLM update
Stellar’s [XLM] recent gains looked quite promising as it managed to register over 45 seven-day returns. Interestingly, LunarCrush’s findings also supported the possibility of an uptrend in the coming days. According to the tweet by the social intelligence platform, XLM’s AltRank was low, which could be taken as...
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating if Tron [TRX] is up for a trend reversal this week
The continued decline in the price of Tron [TRX] has led to an increase in the negative bias against the crypto asset, new data from Santiment revealed. Data from CoinMarketCap showed that on a year-to-date basis, the price of TRX has gone down by 17.28%. As the decline persists, TRX investors linger in their pessimism toward any significant price rally in the short term.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ] on-chain metrics to consider before going long this week
CHZ is among the cryptocurrencies that have delivered the most gains recovering from June lows. It just concluded a 25% retracement from its September highs. However, multiple signs including a new listing may allow the bulls to regain control. CHZ demand tends to increase every time Chiliz lists a new...
ambcrypto.com
Why BTC short-term holders owning 23% BTC may act in favor of the king coin
The current market situation remains primarily determined by Bitcoin [BTC] short-term holders. These holders were “jostling for the best entry price, and what little profit is available to take.” But now the situation might be a different one. Positive narratives may soon be emerging from the largest coin as it shows a will to survive after all.
ambcrypto.com
As Axie Infinity [AXS] prepares for recovery, why long bets may not be ideal
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AXS plateaued at $13 while forming a bearish pattern. Supply out of exchanges witnessed an uptick over the last three days. Over the last few days, Axie Infinity’s [AXS]...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] crashes past $27.3, but traders might need to be cautious
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic has already seen rejection at the $29 mark. $27.3 also flipped to resistance, a retest could offer traders an opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has been in a...
ambcrypto.com
XRP could be due for a pullback, but the uptrend is likely to continue
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP is in a strong uptrend as the rest of the market fights the bears. Watch out for the price reaction at these long-term resistance levels. XRP has posted...
ambcrypto.com
ENS opposes market trend amid domain registration deceleration- Here’s ‘how’
Ethereum Name Service [ENS] registered over 20% gains in the last seven days, drifting away from the trend recorded by most cryptocurrencies. Trading at $14.29 on 3 October, the 98th-ranked cryptocurrency surged as high as $17.63 on 7 October. Despite slight decreases, ENS still registered a price increase in the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s hashrate posts impressive numbers, but when will BTC’s price do that
According to a tweet by Messari (crypto analytics platform), Bitcoin’s hashrate has grown significantly compared to Q2. Evidently, the growth in BTC’s hashrate would end up making the BTC network more secure. However, if BTC’s price declines even further, a large amount of selling pressure from the miners’ end can’t be ruled out.
ambcrypto.com
Why are Zcash holders worried, given the growth in size of blockchain
Concerns about a potential spam attack have arisen as a result of the unexpected growth in the size of the Zcash (ZEC) blockchain caused by increasing transaction volumes. Jameson Lopp, co-founder, and CTO of Bitcoin storage business Casa brought this to light in a tweet and stated the Zcash blockchain has tripled in size to over 100GB in just a few months.
ambcrypto.com
Gauging if XRP’s previous bull run can trigger an extended rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP jumped above its 200 EMA to depict increasing buying pressure. The altcoin saw a decline in Open Interest alongside a decrease in price over the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot: Will this ‘upgrade plan’ help DOT rally in near-term
Polkadot published a tweet on their Twitter page in which they highlighted various proposals that were focused on big network enhancements that were going to be implemented in the near future. In their official statement, they went into detail about further features that members of the network may expect to...
ambcrypto.com
Betting against Tron [TRX] in Q4? Read this update first
TRONDAO recently released its weekly report that showcased the growth of the network in the DeFi space. It also elaborated on the improvements the network noticed in terms of the number of accounts and transactions. During the time when the report was published, TRX observed growth of 4.12% in its...
