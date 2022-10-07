Read full article on original website
lehifreepress.com
Skyridge Falcons trounce Pleasant Grove
In a traditionally heated rivalry game, the Skyridge football teamdecimated the Vikings of Pleasant Grove in a 42-0 blowout win. The game was never in question as the Falcons dominated in all phases of the contest. Junior quarterback Trent Call scored an early touchdown with an 11-yard scamper. Senior linebacker,...
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the coaches poll?
The Utes and Cougars both lost to high-profile opponents during Week 6 of the 2022 season. Utah fell at UCLA, while BYU lost to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game featuring 2 top-20 teams draws embarrassingly small crowd
There’s a big game being played in the Pac-12 this afternoon. No. 11 Utah is at No. 18 UCLA, which is off to a 5-0 start to the season. Apparently, however, Bruins fans don’t really care. As has been the case for pretty much the entire 2022 season,...
kslsports.com
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
Park City finishes off regular season 7-2, while South Summit closes in on a perfect season
The Park City Miners final game of the regular season was this past Friday, as they took on the Skyline Eagles at home. The Miners looked to solidify their place in this year's playoffs, while the Eagles were looking to improve to an above .500 record on the season. After...
How to watch: Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Isaac Wilson, younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, makes his national television debut
Are national experts calling for Utah to be on upset alert against UCLA? What about BYU vs. Notre Dame?
No. 11 Utah faces No. 18 UCLA in a game with Pac-12 title implications, while No. 16 BYU heads to Las Vegas to take on Notre Dame. National college football experts make their predictions for those games.
KSLTV
Opposing team offers prayer during game after learning of injured player
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Dax Johnson tried his best to push through the pain at youth football practice last week but after heading home that night, he knew something was wrong. “I had a headache, a big one and I was throwing up all night,” Dax Johnson said.
High school football: Bingham cruises in every phase for 48-0 rout of West Jordan
As October dawns in Utah high school football, Bingham is checking all the boxes of a team gearing up to be a tough out in the 6A playoffs.
BET
Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia
Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
FOX Reno
Girls turned away from dance over dress code wear same dresses to 'Homecoming 2.0'
Dozens of Utah high school girls who were not allowed into their homecoming dance because of dress code violations in September got a second chance to dance on Oct. 8. The American Leadership Academy's homecoming dance on Sept. 24 made headlines after students reported multiple girls were either not allowed into, or were kicked out of, the charter school's homecoming dance over various dress code violations.
kslnewsradio.com
My new side hustle – substitute teaching
SALT LAKE CITY — I don’t know which made me more nervous – the first time I ran the board at KSL or my first time being alone and in charge of a room full of 5th graders. I know what you’re thinking. “Amanda – they’re precious...
KSLTV
Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem
OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
KSLTV
Could upside-down dental records tie ’83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO, Utah — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of...
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, Utah
Lola's inside(Image is author's) A popular place to have a meal in Midway, Utah, is Lola's Street Kitchen. They are located at 24 East Main Street in the town of Midway. They have indoor seating as well as a comfortable patio where customers may enjoy eating outdoors during good weather.
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
Mrs. Backer’s: A sweet — and flowery — Salt Lake institution
Mrs. Backer’s has sold the same pastries from the same location in Salt Lake City since 1941. It’s been at 434 E. South Temple for so long the building is on the national register of historic places. It has filled order for movie stars and governors and Jazz players and Latter-day Saint church leaders.
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
