Salem, UT

Skyridge Falcons trounce Pleasant Grove

In a traditionally heated rivalry game, the Skyridge football teamdecimated the Vikings of Pleasant Grove in a 42-0 blowout win. The game was never in question as the Falcons dominated in all phases of the contest. Junior quarterback Trent Call scored an early touchdown with an 11-yard scamper. Senior linebacker,...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
PROVO, UT
Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia

Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
PROVO, UT
Girls turned away from dance over dress code wear same dresses to 'Homecoming 2.0'

Dozens of Utah high school girls who were not allowed into their homecoming dance because of dress code violations in September got a second chance to dance on Oct. 8. The American Leadership Academy's homecoming dance on Sept. 24 made headlines after students reported multiple girls were either not allowed into, or were kicked out of, the charter school's homecoming dance over various dress code violations.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
My new side hustle – substitute teaching

SALT LAKE CITY — I don’t know which made me more nervous – the first time I ran the board at KSL or my first time being alone and in charge of a room full of 5th graders. I know what you’re thinking. “Amanda – they’re precious...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem

OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
OREM, UT
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, Utah

Lola's inside(Image is author's) A popular place to have a meal in Midway, Utah, is Lola's Street Kitchen. They are located at 24 East Main Street in the town of Midway. They have indoor seating as well as a comfortable patio where customers may enjoy eating outdoors during good weather.
MIDWAY, UT

