San Marcos residents asked to help locate gunman
At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents reported seeing and hearing the man shooting a handgun in the area, but not targeting anyone.
Body found burned, shot to death in National City
A victim was found burned, shot to death in National City. Police believe the man was killed in a San Diego neighborhood. ABC 10News spoke with the suspect's neighbors.
Man killed after vehicle collides with tree
A 30-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree in the 5700 block of Armada Drive on Friday around 7:25 p.m., according to the Carlsbad Police Department.
El Cajon Police Arrest 2 Men After Pursuit of Stolen Van
Two men were arrested Saturday after a helicopter and police pursuit of a stolen van and a foot chase, the El Cajon Police Department said. At around 10:28 a.m. Saturday, a patrol officer was alerted to a stolen van out of San Diego, according to Lt. Will Guerin, EPD Patrol Division watch commander. A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter spotted the van and directed officers to East Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in San Diego
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she collided with another vehicle in the Balboa Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.
Robbery suspects on the loose in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Two robbery suspects are on the loose Saturday after they allegedly robbed a man delivering marijuana products in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:31 p.m. Friday to the 7000 block of...
Man arrested in shooting death of another in San Diego
A 42-year-old man was arrested and suspected of murdering a 55-year-old man, according to San Diego Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandiegocountynews.com
Fight between inmates leaves one man dead at George Bailey Detention Facility
San Diego, CA–Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were notified on October 5 that an individual in the custody of their department at George Bailey Detention Facility had died after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department identified the injured man as 52-year-old Raymond Vogelman of...
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire
A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista
A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kearny Mesa collision
A two-car collision Friday in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood sent two people to the hospital and resulted in one driver being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.
Rash of Bogus Threats of Violence Hit Three Vista Schools
For the third time in as many days, a bogus threat of campus violence prompted heightened security measures at a Vista school Friday. The latest of the three malicious hoaxes began playing out about 11:30 a.m., when a youthful-sounding 911 caller claimed that a friend was planning to carry out a shooting at Rancho Buena Vista High School, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
chulavistatoday.com
Unusual gas leak prompts shelter in place to some Chula Vista residents
A gas leak had broken through the asphalt of Chula Vista Street on Friday and formed a bubble, causing some residents to either leave or shelter in place. Emergency dispatchers received 911 calls of a heavy smell of natural gas at around 6 p.m. near the 400 block of J street and the 600 block of Fig Street. Fire crews found gas emanating from the asphalt bubble upon arriving at the scene, Chula Vista Fire Battallion Chief Chris Monroe told OnScene T.V.
San Diego Channel
Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona
RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
knewsradio.com
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
NBC San Diego
Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department
Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
Wild video shows woman driving SUV on 405 Freeway with front tire missing, trunk open
A witness' cellphone video shows a woman driving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Orange County -- with one of the vehicle's front tires missing and the trunk wide open.
