FRESNO, Calif. — An appeals court in California upheld the conviction of a jury that was directed to continue deliberating after it decided, of its own accord, to tell the court it was split 11-1 on a first-degree murder charge. This did not constitute a “novel burden” to form a unanimous decision, especially because the foreperson was asked to tell the court if further deliberations went nowhere.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO