‘House Of The Dragon’ Promo During TBS Coverage Of New York Yankees Playoff Game Draws Eyerolls: “I Just Died A Little Inside”
A promotion for House of the Dragon during last night’s New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians playoff baseball game on TBS is continuing to draw online eyerolls the day after the stunt. With parent company Warner Bros Discovery looking to make use of every pixel of promotional real estate, the notion of plugging the Game of Thrones prequel during a widely viewed live event like the Major League Baseball playoffs isn’t a surprise. Fox, after all, has pioneered the notion of wedging network pom-pom moments into its fall baseball coverage. But what mostly soured a vocal assortment of viewers and media watchers was...
MLB games today: Division Series’ continues
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. MLB games today: October
NFL・
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Pittsburgh in Cardinal Stadium will be played at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The U of L-Pittsburgh game will be on the ACC Network and will end a streak of three straight noon games for the Cardinals. Louisville is...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
Deion Jones excited for 'fresh start' with Browns, hopes to play; Denzel Ward missing,Greedy Williams trending
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns defense has been bruised and battered the last two games, especially in the run game. After playing respectable against the run in the first three games, the the Browns have given up 440 yards in just the last two games. Overall, the Browns are...
Dan Lanning on secondary: 'I thought our guys played maybe our most complete game'
Oregon's defensive backfield has taken some hits along the way, beginning with an opening-game rout by No. 1 Georgia, losing 49-3. After losing their top two cornerbacks to the transfer portal and NFL, Oregon replenished their group by converting Trikweze Bridges back to corner and adding Christian Gonzalez through the transfer portal. The results have been mixed, but the Ducks' secondary is beginning to turn a page over the last few games.
NFL・
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State
Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
OBR Analytics: Week 5 Recap & Being Three Quarters Undefeated
The OBR's Anthony Reinhard explores some metrics from the Browns loss to the LA Chargers and gives an optimistic take on how the Browns have played in the first three quarters of the game this year.
Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers
Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
247Sports
Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
No Blackshirts talk; Busch focused on lining up and playing fast – and together
Nebraska's defense has found some answers in the last two games but that doesn't mean blackshirts are about to be spotted anytime soon. It seems to not be an overly pressing matter for Husker defensive coordinator Bill Busch right now as he prepared for a Purdue offense he believes will present "a monumental battle" for his guys on Saturday night.
Basketball Buzz: Hurricanes at ACC Tipoff
Isaiah Wong is coming off two highly-productive seasons and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong is in for another big year. “Isaiah Wong has had a tremendous college career and his best is yet to come,” Larranaga said at Wednesday’s ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. “I think he’s going to have an incredible senior year.”
PODCAST: Breaking down where the Pirates are at the halfway point of the 2022 season
ECU sits at 3-3 at the midway point of the 2022 season and the Pirates face anything but an easy second half of the schedule. Host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host Sean (NoVaPirate) break down where the team is at the midway point of the season, and how the Pirates can get over the hump and defeat winning teams the second half of the year.
Husker247 Podcast: Huskers keep it rolling at Rutgers and coaching search talk
Nebraska football finished off its second straight win over the weekend, winning an ugly 14-13 decision over Rutgers on the road. Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson discuss what's working for the Huskers, how they can fix what isn't and the job Mickey Joseph has done as interim head coach. The guys also discuss the ongoing coaching search, which got a bit more interesting this wee after the Carolina Panthers fired former Temple and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. Listen in.
Busch discusses getting a tight-knit Husker defense ready for a 'ridiculously gifted football team'
The GPS trackers are confirming what Bill Busch is seeing in practices. "One things are kids are doing is practicing at a very high level with effort, so that carries over to the GPS that they wear," said Nebraska's defensive coordinator on Wednesday. "So the numbers that we get back on the information and what we see on the player – kids are practicing and playing very hard."
Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Auburn suggested by college football media after Carolina Panthers coach's firing
After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule Monday, following the team’s latest loss to the San Francisco 49ers, attention immediately turned to his coaching future. More specifically, there were a lot of suggestions for Rhule to go back to college to become a head coach again. Even more specifically, a lot of college football media suggested Nebraska or Auburn to back up the truck of money for Rhule, a noted successful college head coach in the past.
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal final comments before Virginia Tech
Watch head coach Mario Cristobal speak to reporters after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., RSN). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
247Sports
