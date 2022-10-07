Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina man pleads guilty to plotting to violently overthrow 2020 election results
He becomes the first leader of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge.
North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession after Biden pardons: 'End this stigma'
Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and his attorney general are urging the Republican-controlled state legislature to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.
weisradio.com
North Carolina Couple Arrested For Transmitting Obscene Material To A Child
According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, a North Carolina couple has been arrested on a slew of criminal charges. Anthony Domineck and Shannon K. Donovan were extradited from North Carolina earlier today as the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Chief Inv. Randy Mayorga earlier this year. The case began...
Gov. Cooper looking into action on marijuana pardons in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has begun looking into action the state can take on marijuana pardons following President Joe Biden’s federal action Thursday. A response from Gov. Cooper’s office sent to Channel 9 Friday said Gov. Cooper’s office recommends decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
North Carolina Sheriff Suspended After Accusations Of Making Racist Comments About Deputies
Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly been suspended after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. According to the Charlotte Observer, the move came at the request of the local district attorney, who condemned the sheriff for making the comments on a recording that was published on a local TV station last week.
North Carolina’s Cheri Beasley Stands Firm In Her Principles At Senate Debate
With Beasley, there is no scapegoating or boogeyman, only affirmative statements of what she will do to support the best interest and well-being of North Carolinians. The post North Carolina’s Cheri Beasley Stands Firm In Her Principles At Senate Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
WVNews
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
chapelboro.com
Planned Parenthood Pours $5M Into Vital North Carolina Races
Planned Parenthood’s political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina’s battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway, Planned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
Metro News
North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley debate for North Carolina’s open US Senate seat: What you need to know
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – You will have your one chance on Friday night to see North Carolina’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate debate the issues face to face. The only scheduled debate between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd will be staged by Spectrum News 1 at 8 p.m. Even if you don’t […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Clallam County
North Carolina Senate debate sees Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley face off for the first time
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — On Friday, North Carolina voters will see their candidates for Senate face off for the first and probably only time. The debate, hosted by Spectrum News 1, will take place in Raleigh and will start at 8 p.m. ET. Former state chief justice and Democratic candidate...
Raleigh News & Observer
Krispy Kreme leaves 80 jobless with production shift. Why NC doughnut maker made the move.
For what the company called “efficiency’s” sake, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is ending its partnership with an Iowa doughnut maker, resulting in 80 layoffs, The Hawk Eye newspaper in Burlington, Iowa, reported. Krispy Kreme notified Black Hawk Food Services on Sept. 30 the company will end production...
kmyu.tv
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
White is the most popular car color in North Carolina
Here are America’s most popular car colors.
CARS・
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
thecentersquare.com
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
ocracokeobserver.com
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
Comments / 1