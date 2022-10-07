ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

weisradio.com

North Carolina Couple Arrested For Transmitting Obscene Material To A Child

According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, a North Carolina couple has been arrested on a slew of criminal charges. Anthony Domineck and Shannon K. Donovan were extradited from North Carolina earlier today as the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Chief Inv. Randy Mayorga earlier this year. The case began...
chapelboro.com

Planned Parenthood Pours $5M Into Vital North Carolina Races

Planned Parenthood’s political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina’s battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway, Planned...
FOX8 News

North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
Metro News

North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem

(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
thecentersquare.com

Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats

(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
ocracokeobserver.com

North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week

Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
