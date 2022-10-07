Read full article on original website
Related
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?
It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
ABC6.com
Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
M.O.L.I.F.E. Seeks to Improve Lives of Disabled Adults [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Fairhaven-based nonprofit M.O.L.I.F.E. works with intellectually and physically challenged adults to enhance their lives in areas such as career development, housing, and community inclusion. I spoke this week with M.O.L.I.F.E. founder Charles Murphy and Chief Operating Officer Ivan Brito about the organization and its 27th Annual Gala, a fundraiser...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Waterfront Nantucket home sells for $33M
A mystery buyer dropped $33 million on a Nantucket compound in one of the most expensive home sales in the New England island’s history. Jeanne Hicks of Lee Real Estate represented the sellers, Leigh Failing and her husband Bruce Failing Jr., a managing partner of investment firm Alerion Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman starts kindness rock garden to spread positivity
(WJAR) — A New Bedford woman is hoping to spread a little kindness right in her own front yard. Social worker Erika Silva started a kindness rock garden on Cornell Street in New Bedford this past summer. She says the garden was inspired by her own mental health struggles.
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
WPRI
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
New Bedford house fire displaces 10 people
NEWS BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A house fire in New Bedford displaced 10 residence early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the New Bedford Fire Department received an automatic fire alarm activation coming from 110 Eighth Street. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the third floor of a three story home. Everyone inside […]
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Downtown New Bedford Eyed for Possible Methadone Clinic
The New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a proposal this month for a "medical clinic" to be located at 268-270 Union Street at the corner of Seventh Street in Downtown New Bedford. The board's October 20, 2022 agenda contains a request for a "special permit" to sidestep the...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0