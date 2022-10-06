ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
NFL
247Sports

What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State

The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA

Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Ryan Fitzgerald speaks on Early Season Struggles, Big Kick at NC State, Team Support

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Wednesday for its second practice of Clemson game week. After practice, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald spoke to the media. Fitzgerald spoke on his early season struggles and how he’s worked to get his consistency back. He mentioned that he changed his kicking approach from a two-step to a three-step. Fitzgerald also talked about the support from his teammates and coaches and the reaction from the sideline after making a 47-yard field goal at NC State. See the full interview below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Saban: Bryce Young has made 'a lot of progress' since Saturday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban ended his opening statement on Wednesday morning’s SEC teleconference by providing the latest update on junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder). “People are gonna ask about Bryce, and there’s really nothing new to tell you,” Saban said. “He’s making progress, he’s been able to practice...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Hoiberg at B1G media days: This is a team fans will be able to rally behind

Fred Hoiberg knows his team has to prove it but he thinks fans are going to appreciate this Husker squad. While picked last in the preseason poll by media, this Husker men's basketball team is one the Nebraska men's basketball coach sees a lot of potential in, particularly if it can build confidence by winning the close games early in the season, which eluded last year's squad.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II

Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Paul Finebaum predicts Auburn will fire Bryan Harsin after Ole Miss game

Paul Finebaum predicts Bryan Harsin to coach his final game at Auburn this weekend against Ole Miss and says the leader of the Tigers is playing out the stretch as the SEC's likeliest next coaching exit. Auburn has lost its past two games against LSU and Georgia and is noticeably struggling offensively under Harsin during his second campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

ATH Jonathan Pennix previews Thursday decision

Appomattox (Va.) County athlete Jonathan Pennix will announce his college decision Thursday in unique fashion. In celebrating his 18th birthday, he told 247Sports he will use cupcakes to unveil his pick. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Pennix, who is being recruited as a receiver and cornerback, has an offer list that includes...
NFL
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
