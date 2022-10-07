Read full article on original website
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City
Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
BBC
In pictures: Easter Island statues damaged by fire
A fire has damaged the enigmatic statues on Easter Island, with some of the charring said to be irreparable. An unknown number of the stone-carved statues have been affected by the blaze, Chile's cultural heritage undersecretary said. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of the megaliths, known as moai. They have...
A love letter to the world’s most beautiful train station
Madrid Puerta de Atocha: if there is a sweeter spot to wait for your train than this station in central Madrid, I’ve yet to find it. The biggest railway station in Spain was the first to be built in the capital in 1851 – although it’s now actually three stations in one.
American tourist smashes two sculptures in the Vatican
In the Vatican Museums, an American tourist smashed one ancient Roman sculpture deliberately, then broke another as he tried to flee the scene.
This Ultra-Rare Cartier Cheich Watch Just Sold for a Stunning $1.1 Million at Auction
UPDATE (September 30, 2022): The Cartier Cheich watch that set the Internet aflame in July officially has a new owner. After days of back-and-forth bidding, Sotheby’s sold the ultra-rare model in an online auction for $1.1 million, a price that gives it the distinction of the most expensive Cartier watch ever sold at auction in Europe. The house estimated the watch would fetch between €200,000 and €400,000 (roughly $196,000 to $392,000 at current exchange). It’s only the second time a Cartier watch has exceeded the vaunted seven-figure mark at auction, following a Cartier Crash that sold for $1.5 million in May....
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs
An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
hypebeast.com
Shen the T. Rex Is Set to Hit Christie’s Auction
The fossil will come with an estimated price tag of $15-25m USD. If you’ve ever wanted to own a real life Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, now’s your chance. This November, Christie’s Hong Kong will auction the skeleton of Shen, a dinosaur who roamed the Earth nearly 68 million years ago.
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Dutch masterpieces like Rembrandt's "Nightwatch", will temporarily have its walls and windows overrun by 700 giant ants, as part of a new exhibit.
Iconic Mondrian painting is up for auction at Sotheby's with a guide price of $50MILLION - twenty times what it sold 40 years ago - as ultra-wealthy pour money into art and shun tanking stock market
A painting by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian being sold by a private seller is expected to go for over $50 million when it goes to auction at Sotheby's in November, as art prices skyrocket amid a post-pandemic industry boom. Mondrian’s 1930 painting ‘Composition No. II’ would be sold for more...
Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
Nefertiti’s Undiscovered Tomb May Be Near Tutankhamun’s Burial Place, Former British Museum Curator Says
The site of Nefertiti’s tomb, one of the longest-running archaeological mysteries, has left experts puzzling for centuries. But this week, a former British Museum curator argued that he may have found a clue that could eventually lead to its discovery. Speaking to the Guardian, Nicholas Reeves, who formerly worked in that London institution’s Egyptian antiquities department, argued that Nefertiti may have buried in a hidden area near the burial chamber of her stepson Tutankhamun. His suggestion is still only just a theory, however, as radar scanning failed to prove it as the truth. His theory rests on painted cartouches that appear on...
Francis Bacon triptych could sell for more than £30m at auction debut
A Francis Bacon triptych depicting his close friend Henrietta Moraes is expected to sell for more than £30 million when it goes to auction this month.Moraes was a key figure in London’s post-war artistic landscape and acted as a muse for both Bacon and Lucian Freud.The paintings, titled Three Studies for Portrait of Henrietta Moraes, come from the collection of American media executive William S Paley, who acquired the work months after it was finished in 1963.The triptych will make its auction debut at Sotheby’s in London during a contemporary evening sale on October 14.Until recently it was kept under...
La Bohème review – seamy pre-war Paris styles this winning autumn revival
Brassaï and Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal collide in Floris Visser’s Glyndebourne staging of Puccini’s La Bohème, revived for the autumn tour by Simon Iorio, and first seen at this summer’s festival. Updating the opera to the 1940s, Visser eschews the naturalistic approach favoured by most directors in favour of something altogether more expressionist and stark.
Two Recently Opened French Private Museums Look to Bring Art to All
France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
Good News Network
‘Best New Skyscraper’ Mimics Nature: Looks Like 2 Mountains With a Valley, Water, and Greenery Between – LOOK
In the heart of Amsterdam’s business district, a lush green valley emerges from the rocky canyon walls of a new office building. The dramatic, geology-inspired, plant-covered “Valley” stands out in Amsterdam’s Zuidas neighborhood with its three towers of 219, 265, add 328 feet tall (67, 81, and 100 meters), and its spectacular cantilevered apartments.
Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York
A painting by Marc Chagall, which was among 15 works stolen by Nazis and eventually returned by France to the heirs of the affected families, will go on sale next month in New York, the Phillips auction house said Thursday. The French parliament unanimously adopted a law at the beginning of the year to return 15 works of Jewish families looted by the Nazis.
Finally bold and imaginative: the first major redesign of the National Museum of Australia is a triumph
The National Museum of Australia has just opened the most significant redevelopment in its history. Costing $25 million, Great Southern Land weaves 2,000 objects into a natural and cultural history to show how the Australian continent has influenced and been impacted by human decisions. The new gallery provides a place to share and explore ideas about Australia and our place in it, and to consider what actions might be necessary to ensure the nation’s future. The exhibition is beautiful and sophisticated. Quiet where it needs to be quiet and boisterous and fun-loving in other parts, it engages all our senses...
