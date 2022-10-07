ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui martial arts academy teams up with nonprofit to help kids train for free

Martial arts accomplish more than what kids see happening on the mat. The practice teaches trust, responsibility and positive relationships – with self and others, according to Edward Sanchez, founder and coach of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and fitness academy New Era Sports Training (NEST) in Wailuku. “Some kids don’t trust...
WAILUKU, HI
Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from Oct. 1 – 9

Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.
Maui affordable housing project on pause, pending lawsuit

WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui needs more affordable housing, but a new project planned for Waiehu is getting backlash. Residents lined Kahekili Highway in Waiehu on Thursday with a clear message. “This project is not welcomed,” Alika Atay said. “And it’s not going to be a slam dunk.”. Atay...
Tiffany’s Maui Offers Popular Dishes and Drink Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tiffany’s Maui brings familiar dishes to Maui residents and visitors for over 20 years. Located in Wailuku Maui, Tiffany’s offers a curated menu and drink specials loved by Maui residents and visitors. “This comes from a very unique scope from Lanui and Sheldon’s upbringing....
Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
