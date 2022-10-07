Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Maui martial arts academy teams up with nonprofit to help kids train for free
Martial arts accomplish more than what kids see happening on the mat. The practice teaches trust, responsibility and positive relationships – with self and others, according to Edward Sanchez, founder and coach of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and fitness academy New Era Sports Training (NEST) in Wailuku. “Some kids don’t trust...
mauinow.com
Maui boaters blast state cutting spigots at harbors, urge water enforcement instead
Local recreational boaters said water spigot reductions at state harbors are fueling frustrations over water distribution — especially when thirsty hotel users continue to irrigate their properties. “The better question to ask is if I know any boat owners that are happy about it,” Maui boater Brian Yoshikawa said...
mauinow.com
Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from Oct. 1 – 9
Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.
JOBS・
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui affordable housing project on pause, pending lawsuit
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui needs more affordable housing, but a new project planned for Waiehu is getting backlash. Residents lined Kahekili Highway in Waiehu on Thursday with a clear message. “This project is not welcomed,” Alika Atay said. “And it’s not going to be a slam dunk.”. Atay...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
KHON2
Tiffany’s Maui Offers Popular Dishes and Drink Specials
Honolulu (KHON2) – Tiffany’s Maui brings familiar dishes to Maui residents and visitors for over 20 years. Located in Wailuku Maui, Tiffany’s offers a curated menu and drink specials loved by Maui residents and visitors. “This comes from a very unique scope from Lanui and Sheldon’s upbringing....
mauinow.com
Man charged with first degree arson in connection with home fire in Kihei, Maui
Maui police have arrested and charged a man with first degree arson in connection with a house fire reported Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022, in Kīhei, Maui. The structure fire was reported at around 9:41 p.m. at an abandoned residence in the 900-block area of South Kīhei Road.
mauinow.com
Deadline to reapply for Real Property Long-Term Rental Exemption is Dec. 31, 2022
Property owners whose rental or lease agreement with tenants expires this year have until Dec. 31, 2022, to reapply for Maui County’s 2023 long-term rental exemption program and qualify for an exemption of up to $200,000. “We encourage property owners to rent or lease their homes or ohana units...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pukalani, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pukalani. The Maui High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 07, 2022, 19:30:00. The Maui High School football team will have a game with King Kekaulike High School on October 07, 2022, 22:00:00.
KITV.com
Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
Comments / 0