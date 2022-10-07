ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tide 100.9 FM

Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Sipsey Valley Bears Blitz Holt Ironmen to Claim Third Straight Win

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Sipsey Valley Bears (4-3, 3-2) made school history tonight by taking down the Holt Ironmen (0-7, 0-5). The Bears 37-6 win gave them their third win in a row in 2022, a feat that had only happened three times since the school opened (2012, 2014, 2018).
BUHL, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Southside Selma Storms Greensboro For 3A Region 3 Win

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Southside Selma Panthers (4-3, 3-2) went on the road and clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Greensboro Raiders (3-5, 1-3) by a score of 52-30. The Raiders couldn't overcome a myriad of problems as they consistently combatted turnovers and penalties throughout the evening. These problems, combined with an inability to stop the Panthers' running game, were too much for the Raiders to overcome as they lost their final home game of the season.
GREENSBORO, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed

Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 1 in AP Poll

Alabama slipped from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll following a last-second win over Texas A&M when the Crimson Tide defense had to make a last-gasp stand on a pass near the goal line. Jalen Milroe’s turnovers breathed life into the belief that Alabama needs Bryce...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge

The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll after its narrow victory against Texas A&M on Saturday night 24-20. Alabama has 1,489 points and received 11 first-place votes. The Georgia Bulldogs are the top-ranked team with 1,535 points and 32 first-place votes, while the Ohio...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Northside Survives Late Surge by Cordova

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams (6-1, 4-1) needed two missed extra points in the second half to down the Cordova Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) 20-19. "They don't take plays off. We work those...
CORDOVA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final thoughts (and a prediction) on Texas A&M-Alabama

This isn’t the way CBS drew it up. When CBS announced in the summer that it would use its annual Saturday doubleheader slot on Oct. 8, everybody knew exactly what that meant. It meant that CBS wanted a primetime, A&M-Alabama showdown that would be in the running of “game of the year” in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs Texas A&M: Injury Reports

No. 1 Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury halfway through the game in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas in Week 5, forcing him out for the remainder of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

