Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones...
Sipsey Valley Bears Blitz Holt Ironmen to Claim Third Straight Win
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Sipsey Valley Bears (4-3, 3-2) made school history tonight by taking down the Holt Ironmen (0-7, 0-5). The Bears 37-6 win gave them their third win in a row in 2022, a feat that had only happened three times since the school opened (2012, 2014, 2018).
Southside Selma Storms Greensboro For 3A Region 3 Win
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Southside Selma Panthers (4-3, 3-2) went on the road and clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Greensboro Raiders (3-5, 1-3) by a score of 52-30. The Raiders couldn't overcome a myriad of problems as they consistently combatted turnovers and penalties throughout the evening. These problems, combined with an inability to stop the Panthers' running game, were too much for the Raiders to overcome as they lost their final home game of the season.
West Blocton versus American Christian Academy football preview
West Blocton (4-3, 3-1) welcomes region opponent American Christian Academy (5-2, 4-0) Friday night. The Patriots have won five of the six matchups against the Tigers, including a win last year where the Patriots dominated the Tigers 48-16. The last time West Blocton beat ACA was in 2014 where the Tigers won 36-33.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Alabama Starts Redshirt Freshman Jalen Milroe Under Center Against Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide came out for its first offensive snaps with redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback. Milroe is making his first start for the Tide due to a shoulder injury Bryce Young suffered in the second quarter against Arkansas last week. Milroe has made eight appearances in...
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama no longer ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
Alabama slipped from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll following a last-second win over Texas A&M when the Crimson Tide defense had to make a last-gasp stand on a pass near the goal line. Jalen Milroe’s turnovers breathed life into the belief that Alabama needs Bryce...
atozsports.com
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge
The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
Alabama Falls in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll after its narrow victory against Texas A&M on Saturday night 24-20. Alabama has 1,489 points and received 11 first-place votes. The Georgia Bulldogs are the top-ranked team with 1,535 points and 32 first-place votes, while the Ohio...
2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
Woman arrested, charged after allegedly barricading herself in apartment with neighbors children
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a woman after she allegedly barricaded herself inside her home with her neighbors children Sunday. According to TPD, officers arrived to The Path of Tuscaloosa on the 800 block of 31st St. just before noon Sunday. Two residents who lived in the complex told officers they allowed their […]
Terrion Arnold, ‘I Don’t Want To Be The Most Hated Man in Alabama’
Alabama redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold has been on quite a journey since he arrived to the Capstone in 2021. He came to the Alabama football program as one of the nation's most coveted safety prospects in the 2021 class, choosing Tuscaloosa over Florida, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Arnold didn't...
Northside Survives Late Surge by Cordova
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Northside Rams (6-1, 4-1) needed two missed extra points in the second half to down the Cordova Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) 20-19. "They don't take plays off. We work those...
Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
Alabama Takes Slim Lead Into The Locker Room at Halftime Against Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide holds onto a 3-point lead at halftime against Texas A&M. The Tide's senior kicker Will Reichard kicked a 50-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to move ahead. The story of the half was the play of backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. He led the offense into...
247Sports
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final thoughts (and a prediction) on Texas A&M-Alabama
This isn’t the way CBS drew it up. When CBS announced in the summer that it would use its annual Saturday doubleheader slot on Oct. 8, everybody knew exactly what that meant. It meant that CBS wanted a primetime, A&M-Alabama showdown that would be in the running of “game of the year” in college football.
Alabama vs Texas A&M: Injury Reports
No. 1 Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury halfway through the game in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas in Week 5, forcing him out for the remainder of the game.
