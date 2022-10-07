ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Remembering Judy Tenuta’s 2005 visit to WGN Morning News

Friend of WGN Morning News and Oak Park’s very own Judy Tenuta passed away recently. Tenuta was a frequent guest on the morning show, to the point that we had to come up with a different way to feature her unique brand of comedy. In 2005, she joined Ana...
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?

Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church

There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

2022 Chicago Marathon results

2022 Chicago Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. .. (Second-fastest time in history) 2. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:18:29 (American record) Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago

It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

Help: How to get an ID in Chicago?

I hope it's okay to ask that here because I need some help. This post is not about me but about my girlfriend. I live outside the US and she lives in Chicago and doesn't have an ID. I want to help her get one because she doesn't know how to get one and I don't know how it works in the US.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Ice Cream war round 2!

The ice-cream war is back on, Steve Dale chooses an ice-cream from Windy City Sweets and Paul Lisnek, political analyst at WGN TV will choose his….whoever sells the most by New Year’s Eve wins – and Anti Cruelty Society will benefit. Windy City Sweets Owner John Manchester will explain all the rules.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
