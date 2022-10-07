Richard Sherman had a fiery response to a Russell Wilson pick on a slant in the end zone

Given some of the past potential tension in their relationship, many thought that Richard Sherman would have even more to say about Russell Wilson on Thursday night. With Sherman working as a studio analyst for Amazon Prime’s broadcast of Wilson’s Broncos (-3.5) and their matchup with the Colts, the potential for Sherman to say something controversial about his former Seahawks teammate seemed high.

But, for the most part, amidst a football game of particularly awful proportions, we didn’t hear much from Sherman — at least in regards to Wilson’s play. That is until Wilson threw a late fourth-quarter pick, on a slant near the goal line, to Indianapolis’ Stephon Gilmore:

Hmm, while the stakes are certainly much lower, the general dynamic and set-up of that play — a Wilson interception on a late fourth-quarter slant — seems very familiar? (Note: The Colts would go on to win this game 12-9 in overtime.)

Oh, right, I remember this kind of famous Wilson play for the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX … that also involved the Patriots’ Malcolm Butler:

Ah, but see, that’s just a happy coincidence that a similar play happened for the Wilson Broncos.

Well, it didn’t appear to be such a happy coincidence for Sherman, who shared his thoughts on the play quite succinctly:

Oh, man. Sherman even recalled his initial heartbreaking reaction to that famous Super Bowl play:

On the Broncos-Colts post-game, Sherman would say he was “triggered” and seemed upset when he didn’t appreciate that Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t do a very specific thing with the football:

My goodness. Sherman would follow this emotional sequence with a reference to the Denver defense playing well and that to win a Super Bowl this year, they would need to be “historic.”

Hold on. Is Sherman referring to the Butler play and Seattle and … oh that makes so much sense.

If Sherman has more things to say about Wilson, specifically, I don’t know that this necessarily means displeasure with his former quarterback. It could simply be that Sherman is still just really, really, really heartbroken over that loss. Though, I don’t think anyone outside of this pair’s orbit will take Sherman’s reaction that way. Not even close.

NFL fans had so many thoughts about Sherman's flashbacks with Russell Wilson's pick