ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
City
Zachary, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee

There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee

LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NOLA.com

Need a boudin fix? Lafayette restaurants and markets ready to serve links to satisfy your craving

There’s nowhere else in the world like Lafayette and the surrounding areas when it comes to the Cajun delicacy known as boudin. In its truest form, boudin is a mixture of cooked rice, pork, onions, green peppers and seasoning that is pulverized through a meat grinder, then stuffed into a sausage casing, heated and served in what’s known as a link. Many people enjoy eating links on their own as a snack, although it isn’t uncommon to see people place a link between slices of white bread for a boudin sandwich or dip it into syrup for a taste of sweetness to balance out the spice. Others take the mixture and adapt it into other forms, including boudin balls, which are covered with breading and fried for a tasty appetizer.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#Tigers
NOLA.com

This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.

At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy