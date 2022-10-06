There’s nowhere else in the world like Lafayette and the surrounding areas when it comes to the Cajun delicacy known as boudin. In its truest form, boudin is a mixture of cooked rice, pork, onions, green peppers and seasoning that is pulverized through a meat grinder, then stuffed into a sausage casing, heated and served in what’s known as a link. Many people enjoy eating links on their own as a snack, although it isn’t uncommon to see people place a link between slices of white bread for a boudin sandwich or dip it into syrup for a taste of sweetness to balance out the spice. Others take the mixture and adapt it into other forms, including boudin balls, which are covered with breading and fried for a tasty appetizer.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO