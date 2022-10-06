Read full article on original website
LSU coach Brian Kelly believes in his run defense, but LSU will face toughest opponent in the ground game at Florida
LSU gave up a season-high of 263 rushing yards against Tennessee on Saturday and will face the nation's No. 19 rushing offense this weekend in Gainesville. Through its first five games, LSU's defense was giving up an average of 110 yards on the ground per game, limiting Mississippi State to 75 and New Mexico to 41.
Tennessee's spread offense was reason for Harold Perkins' limited snaps, LSU coach Brian Kelly says
LSU coach Brian Kelly explained Monday why true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, the highest-rated player in LSU's 2022 signing class, played sparingly in Saturday's game against Tennessee. Kelly said Perkins recently moved to the strongside linebacker spot, a position that would have put him at a disadvantage against Tennessee's spread...
Scott Rabalais: Patience in Brian Kelly's process needed to get back to the 'LSU standard'
Brian Kelly tried to find the words for where his LSU football program is 10 months and six games into his tenure. “This process is a process,” he said. “I know that’s going to be a terrible quote for everybody, but that’s the reality of it.”
Breaking down LSU's costly fourth-down attempts, and why Brian Kelly stood by his decision
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back in the pocket on fourth-and-10 from the Tigers’ own 45-yard line, only to be absorbed by Tennessee’s entire defensive line for an 8-yard loss. It was the Tigers’ third fourth-down conversion attempt in a game they were down 20-7 with just over...
Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee
There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee
LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
Tennessee fans made LSU's Death Valley sound like Knoxville at times, and social media noticed
Tennessee football fans are thoroughly enjoying their team's undefeated season so far, and the Volunteer faithful made the trip to Baton Rouge in droves for Saturday's game against LSU. The Tennessee fans let their presence be known every time something went right for the Volunteers, and that happened more often...
Need a boudin fix? Lafayette restaurants and markets ready to serve links to satisfy your craving
There’s nowhere else in the world like Lafayette and the surrounding areas when it comes to the Cajun delicacy known as boudin. In its truest form, boudin is a mixture of cooked rice, pork, onions, green peppers and seasoning that is pulverized through a meat grinder, then stuffed into a sausage casing, heated and served in what’s known as a link. Many people enjoy eating links on their own as a snack, although it isn’t uncommon to see people place a link between slices of white bread for a boudin sandwich or dip it into syrup for a taste of sweetness to balance out the spice. Others take the mixture and adapt it into other forms, including boudin balls, which are covered with breading and fried for a tasty appetizer.
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.
At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
