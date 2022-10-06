ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Interview: John Bureau on Volaris and rental software acquisitions

Volaris is a leader in software for equipment rental and part of the US$5 billion revenue Constellation Software business in Canada. Murray Pollok spoke to John Bureau, a Group Leader at Volaris, about the company’s strategy. Volaris operates 120 separate software companies in more than 30 markets, of which...
Ferrovial strikes deal to sell Amey for €455m

Ferrovial has reached an agreement for the sale of 100% of the Amey Group in the UK — almost completing the divestment of its former Services division. UK-based investment firm Buckthorn Partners and One Equity Partners have partnered for the £400 million (€455 million) acquisition with an estimated equity value of approximately £245 million (€278 million).
Dawsongroup adds six JCB Pothole Pros

Dawsongroup, a rental company in the UK that specialises in long-term vehicles and equipment rental, has invested in six of JCB’s pothole fixing machines. The company, which provides a variety of self-drive units to the municipal and industrial sectors, added the new units to its fleet meet a rising demand from local authorities, which are trying to catch up on a reported nine years of road repairs with an estimated cost of £12.64 billion (€14.4 billion).
Collé grows semi-low loader fleet

Delivered directly to your inbox, Access, Lift & Handlers Newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team. Visit the Dealer Locator and search by manufacturer to find the right piece of equipment in your local area. 5 OEMs...
Access International - October 2022

The International Awards for Powered Access 2023 will take place in Berlin, Germany. The awards are now open for entry until this year’s deadline of 15 December. Low level access is reaching upwards, while retaining compactness and taking attachments to a new level. Also look out for new product launches from JLG and how low level access is blurring the lines with traditional access equipment.
Boels buys Trime lithium-powered light towers

Netherlands-based company Boels Rental has added to its lighting range with the investment of 226 X-Eco Lithium Hybrid lighting towers from site lighting firm Trime. 33 of the towers have already been dispatched to Boels UK and used on various construction projects throughout the summer, as well as the lighting up of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and August.
Teupen spider launch set for Bauma

Germany-based aerial work platform manufacturer Teupen is to launch the LEO24GT and LEO27GT platforms at Bauma later this month. Although the exact height of the machines has yet to be confirmed by the company, it is believed that the pair have around 24m and 27m working height, respectively. Confirmed specifications...
Scaffolder’s design tool wins global BIM award

ScaffPlan, a 3D modelling solution built to resolve issues in high-risk scaffolding, is a winner in Trimble’s 2022 Tekla Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Awards. The biennial competition showcases the world’s most advanced construction projects using Tekla solutions. Founder of ScaffPlan, Simon Boyes is also the owner of...
‘The Way to Zero Emissions’: speakers announced!

ERA and CECE, the Committee for European Construction Equipment, are pleased to invite you to an event organised within the bauma Forum, taking place from 10.00 to 12.00 am CET on 28 October 2022, dedicated to ‘The way to Zero Emission’. The event will start with a keynote...
Has the role of management changed in rental?

Andy Wright says reading a management book 30 years ago provided him with some core messages about how to run a business. He says these techniques are just a relevant today and continue to inform his leadership style. It seems like a long time ago now; and that’s because it...
Bauma talk looks at impact of policy on emissions

“The role of policy: an overview of the ambitious carbon-neutral goals to 2030 and 2050” will be the keynote speech for an event organised by ERA and CECE, the Committee for European Construction Equipment, during Bauma. The talk will be given by Mrs Katharina Knapton-Vierlich, Head of Unit for...
Interview: ERA president Stéphane Hénon on the future of rental

Following his election in June, Belinda Smart spoke to the European Rental Association’s incoming President, Stéphane Hénon, Managing Director of Loxam, about the organisation’s way forward in a changed economic environment. In taking up his three-year term as President of the ERA - replacing Pierre Boels,...
MCS Rental Software on show at Bauma

Rental software supplier MCS Software is to exhibit at Bauma for the first time later this month; MCS Software Managing Director Guy van der Knaap confirmed via a media statement that the company will be using its presence at the show to showcase recently introduced features. These include its new...
Hybrid still important for access says Genie’s Mike Davis

Hybrid power technology will remain key for access equipment because of the challenges in creating a charging infrastructure, said Mike Davis, Vice President of Engineering at Genie, at the ALH conference in Chicago. Davis, who reminded the audience that electrification had been a reality for access equipment for 35 years,...
‘Worlds highest spider lift’ to be revealed at Bauma

Italian manufacturer Palazzani has said it will reveal the highest spider lift in the world at Bauma 2022, when the show returns to Munich later this month. The company, which has decided to keep details of the lift back until Bauma, says it will bring five spider lifts to the show, including a new addition to its range of environmentally friendly lifts.
New online equipment buying site launched

A new online platform that connects equipment buyers and vendors has launched. Equiphunter.com is a custom-built online platform that provides construction equipment buyers with a one-stop request for quote (RFQ) solution aimed at saving time and money. The free website enables buyers to submit their new and used equipment needs via a simple online form and receive customized quotes from registered vendors. Buyers can view and compare the quotes in their dedicated dashboard and contact their chosen vendor to complete the sale.
