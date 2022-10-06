ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee

There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee

LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU's win streak, momentum evaporate under harsh glare from Tennessee

It appears an apology is in order for CBS. I gave the venerable network plenty of static leading up to Saturday’s LSU-Tennessee game for passing on what turned out to be the only ranked versus ranked Southeastern Conference matchup this weekend. Instead, CBS decided to show Auburn at Georgia and Texas A&M at Alabama in its annual day-night SEC doubleheader, puzzling even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who was at Tiger Stadium for the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.

At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Public records belong to the people, not politicians

It is difficult to sift through mounting problems within the Josh Guillory administration without feeling dread over what his political missteps and questionable decisions might cost Lafayette. Two years into his four-year term, he has clashed with neighboring St. Martin Parish and other government entities over a problematic drainage project;...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy