Scott Rabalais: Patience in Brian Kelly's process needed to get back to the 'LSU standard'
Brian Kelly tried to find the words for where his LSU football program is 10 months and six games into his tenure. “This process is a process,” he said. “I know that’s going to be a terrible quote for everybody, but that’s the reality of it.”
Tennessee's spread offense was reason for Harold Perkins' limited snaps, LSU coach Brian Kelly says
LSU coach Brian Kelly explained Monday why true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, the highest-rated player in LSU's 2022 signing class, played sparingly in Saturday's game against Tennessee. Kelly said Perkins recently moved to the strongside linebacker spot, a position that would have put him at a disadvantage against Tennessee's spread...
Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee
There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee
LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
Scott Rabalais: LSU's win streak, momentum evaporate under harsh glare from Tennessee
It appears an apology is in order for CBS. I gave the venerable network plenty of static leading up to Saturday’s LSU-Tennessee game for passing on what turned out to be the only ranked versus ranked Southeastern Conference matchup this weekend. Instead, CBS decided to show Auburn at Georgia and Texas A&M at Alabama in its annual day-night SEC doubleheader, puzzling even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who was at Tiger Stadium for the game.
Tennessee fans made LSU's Death Valley sound like Knoxville at times, and social media noticed
Tennessee football fans are thoroughly enjoying their team's undefeated season so far, and the Volunteer faithful made the trip to Baton Rouge in droves for Saturday's game against LSU. The Tennessee fans let their presence be known every time something went right for the Volunteers, and that happened more often...
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.
At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
Our Views: Public records belong to the people, not politicians
It is difficult to sift through mounting problems within the Josh Guillory administration without feeling dread over what his political missteps and questionable decisions might cost Lafayette. Two years into his four-year term, he has clashed with neighboring St. Martin Parish and other government entities over a problematic drainage project;...
