Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
u.today
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
Credit Suisse Spent All Weekend Trying To Reassure Large Clients, Reports Say
Credit Suisse’s CEO aimed to reassure employees that the worldwide important Swiss bank does have a robust balance template after debt markets evaluated its default threat as the greatest in ten years. In a document to employees, Ulrich Körner stated that many factually incorrect declarations were being created in...
Credit Suisse puts Zurich hotel up for sale in urgent liquidity dash
Credit Suisse, the investment bank whose shares plummeted to record lows this week over fears it could be on the brink of collapse, is selling the five-star Savoy hotel in the centre of Zurich for as much as 400m Swiss francs (£361m). The bank, whose stock has fallen by...
TechCrunch
China’s once-popular crypto exchange Huobi Global bought by About Capital
Huobi Global announced today that its controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire stake to About Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund management firm started by Ted Chen, who founded China’s hedge fund giant Greenwoods Asset Management. This confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg saying the founder Leon Li was looking to sell his majority stake for over $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
kitco.com
Credit Suisse pays down debt to calm investors
ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, an attempt by the Swiss bank to show its financial muscle and reassure investors concerned about the lender's overhaul and how much it may cost. Speculation about the bank's...
thedefiant.io
🦹🏻♂️ Binance Smart Chain Back Online After $560M Bridge Hack
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we’re covering today:. 🎙 Wintermute's David Micley Says Institutional Investors Are Here To Stay. Markets Roundup: USD pushing lower, how will crypto respond?. Quick Take: Kim Kardashian fined for shilling. Who's Next?. DeFi Explainers. What Is Tezos?. Elsewhere.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Registered Crypto Exchange Solidi Partners with Trading AI Provider AlgoDynamix
Solidi, said to be the first crypto exchange in the UK to be registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has partnered with AlgoDynamix. AlgoDynamix, founded at Cambridge University, is an analytic firm that was originally launched to provide fund managers, investment banks and more with predictive data designed to anticipate price moves before they happen. Now AlgoDynamix is taking its technology and applying it to crypto.
thecoinrise.com
ihodl.com
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Raises $27M to Ease Liquidity Pressures, Shares Plunge 15%
London-based bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) has raised $27 million after agreeing to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor. In an announcement published on YouTube, the firm's CEO, Peter Wall, explained a number of steps Argo Blockchain has taken to improve its liquidity position in light of the ongoing crypto bear market.
thecoinrise.com
ffnews.com
An Introduction to Stake – Matthew Leibowitz – Stake
Matthew Leibowitz, CEO & Co-Founder of Stake sits down with Douglas Mackenzie in the FF News studio and gives us an introduction to Stake as a business. Stake started in Australia after Matthew realised that there was a massive opportunity for people outside of the US to invest in the US stock market, due to the high barriers to entry for international investors.
Peloton slashing 500 more jobs in fourth round of layoffs this year
NEW YORK — For the fourth time this year, Peloton is cutting its workforce by 12%. According to The Wall Street Journal, Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said Thursday that the company plans to cut roughly 500 jobs after reporting six straight quarterly losses. The company will be left with...
thedefiant.io
MakerDAO To Deploy $500M In Treasuries And Corporate Bonds
The largest DeFi lender will soon invest up to $500M in USDC into U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds. A $1M test transaction has already been initiated with the full amount to follow shortly. MakerDAO aims to increase the productivity of USDC, the largest asset on Maker’s balance sheet, according to a February forum post which preceded a governance vote in May.
kitco.com
Gold and silver need more than a short squeeze
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, heading into the weekend, momentum is starting to wane as gold ends the week testing support at...
moneyweek.com
A macro hedge fund to buy in trying times
The runaway champion of the current market turbulence has been the Brevan Howard fund called BH Macro (LSE: BHMG), which is up 20% in share-price terms year-to-date. Its returns are so good that it has left traditional defensive funds such as Personal Assets (down 5%), Ruffer Investment Company (up 4.5%) and Capital Gearing (up 5.4%) in the dust.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Private Capital AuM To Double By 2027, Reaching $18.3 Trillion
The research firm predicts how sectors such as venture capital, private debt and hedge funds will fare over the next few years. All of them have been important investment holdings for wealth managers, and access to HNW individuals is also growing. The amount of money invested in private capital –...
wealthinsidermag.com
Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Buys Bitcoin Citing Pension Funds and Inflation
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has explained why he buys bitcoin. Citing inflation, he detailed that pension funds are investing in cryptocurrency, adding that they know “fake” money, stocks, and bonds “are toast.”. Robert Kiyosaki on Why He Buys...
blockchain.news
