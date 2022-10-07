ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

China’s once-popular crypto exchange Huobi Global bought by About Capital

Huobi Global announced today that its controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire stake to About Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund management firm started by Ted Chen, who founded China’s hedge fund giant Greenwoods Asset Management. This confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg saying the founder Leon Li was looking to sell his majority stake for over $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Credit Suisse pays down debt to calm investors

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, an attempt by the Swiss bank to show its financial muscle and reassure investors concerned about the lender's overhaul and how much it may cost. Speculation about the bank's...
MARKETS
thedefiant.io

🦹🏻‍♂️ Binance Smart Chain Back Online After $560M Bridge Hack

Hello Defiers! Here’s what we’re covering today:. 🎙 Wintermute's David Micley Says Institutional Investors Are Here To Stay. Markets Roundup: USD pushing lower, how will crypto respond?. Quick Take: Kim Kardashian fined for shilling. Who's Next?. DeFi Explainers. What Is Tezos?. Elsewhere.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Registered Crypto Exchange Solidi Partners with Trading AI Provider AlgoDynamix

Solidi, said to be the first crypto exchange in the UK to be registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has partnered with AlgoDynamix. AlgoDynamix, founded at Cambridge University, is an analytic firm that was originally launched to provide fund managers, investment banks and more with predictive data designed to anticipate price moves before they happen. Now AlgoDynamix is taking its technology and applying it to crypto.
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

Binance Plans to Spend $1B in Coming Months: CEO

Refusing to retreat due to the pounding crypto winter, Changpeng Zhao, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization have announced that his firm will be spending about $1 billion on acquisition and investment deals over the next three months. In the...
MARKETS
ihodl.com

MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Raises $27M to Ease Liquidity Pressures, Shares Plunge 15%

London-based bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) has raised $27 million after agreeing to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor. In an announcement published on YouTube, the firm's CEO, Peter Wall, explained a number of steps Argo Blockchain has taken to improve its liquidity position in light of the ongoing crypto bear market.
STOCKS
thecoinrise.com

MARKETS
ffnews.com

An Introduction to Stake – Matthew Leibowitz – Stake

Matthew Leibowitz, CEO & Co-Founder of Stake sits down with Douglas Mackenzie in the FF News studio and gives us an introduction to Stake as a business. Stake started in Australia after Matthew realised that there was a massive opportunity for people outside of the US to invest in the US stock market, due to the high barriers to entry for international investors.
STOCKS
thedefiant.io

MakerDAO To Deploy $500M In Treasuries And Corporate Bonds

The largest DeFi lender will soon invest up to $500M in USDC into U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds. A $1M test transaction has already been initiated with the full amount to follow shortly. MakerDAO aims to increase the productivity of USDC, the largest asset on Maker’s balance sheet, according to a February forum post which preceded a governance vote in May.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver need more than a short squeeze

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, heading into the weekend, momentum is starting to wane as gold ends the week testing support at...
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

A macro hedge fund to buy in trying times

The runaway champion of the current market turbulence has been the Brevan Howard fund called BH Macro (LSE: BHMG), which is up 20% in share-price terms year-to-date. Its returns are so good that it has left traditional defensive funds such as Personal Assets (down 5%), Ruffer Investment Company (up 4.5%) and Capital Gearing (up 5.4%) in the dust.
MARKETS
wealthbriefingasia.com

Private Capital AuM To Double By 2027, Reaching $18.3 Trillion

The research firm predicts how sectors such as venture capital, private debt and hedge funds will fare over the next few years. All of them have been important investment holdings for wealth managers, and access to HNW individuals is also growing. The amount of money invested in private capital –...
MARKETS
wealthinsidermag.com

Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Buys Bitcoin Citing Pension Funds and Inflation

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has explained why he buys bitcoin. Citing inflation, he detailed that pension funds are investing in cryptocurrency, adding that they know “fake” money, stocks, and bonds “are toast.”. Robert Kiyosaki on Why He Buys...
STOCKS
blockchain.news

BUSINESS

